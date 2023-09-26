MLB World Series Matchup Odds: Braves vs. Rangers Bet Down by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The 2023 World Series could see several elite matchups, with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers leading the way with the most appearances on the list.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB picks.

1. Atlanta Braves vs. Baltimore Orioles +700 (Last week: +650)

With the Atlanta Braves continuing to boast the National League’s best record and the Baltimore Orioles doing the same in the American League, this potential matchup in the Fall Classic would undoubtedly be compelling. Still, over the last week, the Braves taking on the Orioles has taken a slight hit from +650 to +700.

2. Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers +750 (Last week: +1600)

The Texas Rangers have surged to the top of the AL West and are now the front runners during the last week of the regular season. Texas taking on the Braves in the World Series has been bet down considerably over the previous week from +1600 to +750.

3. (Tie) Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers +1000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are right in the mix at the top of the National League, while the Texas Rangers now sit in first in the AL West and are making a case to go on a deep playoff run. LA taking on the Rangers in the World Series, went from being unranked in the top ten over the last week to sitting in a tie for the third-shortest odds at +1000.

3. (Tie) Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles +1000 (Last week: +1100)

If you’re looking for two teams with vastly different payrolls, this is the matchup for you. The budget Baltimore Orioles have continued to lead the AL East, while the pricey Dodgers clinched the NL West. A Baltimore vs. LA potential World Series matchup has continued to rise over the last week from +1100 to +1000.

5. Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays +1200 (Last week: +1100)

There was a large chunk of the year where this potential matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves was considered the odds-on favorite. It may no longer be the case, but there’s still a real shot these teams are the last two standing when it’s all said and done. The Rays and Braves colliding took a slight hit over the previous week from +1100 to +1200.

6. Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros +1300 (Last week: +600)

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves clashed during the 2021 World Series, which saw Atlanta come out on top in six games. These teams have consistently been great of late, and it’s a real possibility we’ll see this rematch in 2023. Still, the Astros are struggling to find their footing down the stretch, and as a result, this matchup has seen its odds more than double over the last week from +600 to +1300.

7. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs. Toronto Blue Jays +1700 (Last week: +1700)

The Toronto Blue Jays have won seven of their last ten games and are solidifying their wild-card spot, and the thoughts of a rematch of the 1992 World Series are giving fans something to get excited about. Atlanta taking on the Blue Jays has continued to reside at +1700 over the last week.

7. (Tie) Los Angeles Dodgers vs . Tampa Bay Rays +1700 (Last week: +1800)

The Los Angeles Dodgers ended their World Series drought when they knocked off the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 Fall Classic. A rematch could be on the horizon, with both teams heading into the postseason with outstanding records. A Dodgers vs. Rays World Series matchup has climbed from +1800 to +1700.

9. (Tie) Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros +1800 (Last week: +1000)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros matched up in the ever-controversial 2017 World Series. Houston’s much-talked-about cheating scandal followed the Astros and tainted their legacy. The history here would make for a heck of a rematch in 2023. No one would be surprised if the Dodgers and Astros both made a run to the World Series, but Houston has to make the playoffs first. The Dodgers and Astros colliding dropped off from +1000 to +1800.

9. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs. Minnesota Twins +1800 (Last week: +2000)

The Minnesota Twins clinched the AL Central, while the Braves have been the class of the NL. Minnesota and Atlanta colliding in the Fall Classic has risen from +2000 to +1800 over the last week of action.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.