MNF Rams vs. Bengals Most Bet Props: Picking Puka by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The anticipation is at fever pitch as the LA Rams square off against the Cincinnati Bengals as one leg of Monday Night Football’s doubleheader. The NFL landscape has been particularly vibrant, with bets flooding in, and some props are gaining more traction than others. Here’s a dive into where the bettors are placing their chips at BetMGM Sportsbook in terms of tickets.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Puka Nacua to Score 1st Touchdown (+1100)

Wide receiver for the Rams, Puka Nacua, is drawing significant attention from punters. A bold bet on Nacua is to score the game’s first touchdown with odds set at an enticing +1100. That’s also not the only line tied to Nacua generating buzz.

Most Bet Props for Eagles-Bucs MNF Matchup

Puka Nacua Over 67.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

There’s a prop of over 67.5 receiving yards for the Rams wideout at -115 odds. It’s clear with Cooper Kupp out, Macua has become Matthew Stafford’s favorite target, and the public is getting on board.

Puka Nacua Over 5.5 Receptions (-135)

99% of bets are on the OVER

Another prop for Nacua that is seeing action is for over 5.5 receptions with odds at -135. Clearly, there’s a sentiment in the betting community that Nacua will have a standout performance, with 99 percent of tickets targeting the over.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Ja’Marr Chase to Score Anytime Touchdown (+110)

On the Bengals’ side, young star wideout Ja’Marr Chase remains a hot topic. He’s given odds of +110 to score a touchdown at any point during the contest. Considering his explosive nature and rapport with quarterback Joe Burrow, this isn’t surprising.

Van Jefferson Under 36.5 Receiving Yards (-135)

Meanwhile, Rams’ receiver Van Jefferson has a line of under 36.5 receiving yards set at -135 odds. It suggests a certain skepticism about Jefferson’s involvement in the passing game, at least in terms of big yardage.

When sifting through the tickets, it’s evident that the mentioned props, especially those revolving around the Rams-Bengals matchup, are the punters’ favorites.

In wrapping up, this game is not just about the clash on the field but also the strategic gambles off it. As the clock ticks down to kickoff, bets hint at expectations, hopes, and predictions. It’s shaping up to be an enthralling encounter, both for the fans and the betting lovers.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.