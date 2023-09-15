NFL AFC Week 2 Odds Power Rankings: Chiefs Bet Down After Loss by SportsGrid 4 Hours Ago

The AFC is stacked with elite teams and high-end quarterbacks who have a chance to come out on top and play for the Super Bowl. SportsGrid gives a weekly odds check-in.

1. Kansas City Chiefs +360 (Last week: +410)

Despite suffering a tough loss on home field in their Super Bowl banner-raising night to the Detroit Lions, the Kansas City Chiefs are still the odds-on favorite to win the AFC. In fact, not only are the Chiefs still the favorites, but they saw their odds bet down slightly from +410 to +360.

2. Buffalo Bills +600 (Last week: +500)

It would be an understatement to say it was a disappointing Week 1 for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills struggled in the turnover department against the New York Jets and fell to 0-1. With a tough week in the books, the Bills saw their AFC odds drop from +500 to +600.

3. Cincinnati Bengals +700 (Last week: +600)

It was hardly a banner showing for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. Like last year, the Bengals got off to a slow start. They’ll look to bounce back in Week 2. The Bengals odds of winning the AFC took a slight hit from +600 to +700.

4. Baltimore Ravens +800 (Last week: +1000)

The Baltimore Ravens have some new shiny toys on offense, and Zay Flowers made quite the impression in his NFL debut. Even though the Ravens weren’t all that impressive in Week 1, they saw their odds of winning the AFC rise from +1000 to +800.

5. Miami Dolphins +850 (Last week: +1200)

It’s no secret that the Miami Dolphins have an explosive offense, which was on full display in their upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 on the road. The Dolphins saw their AFC odds bet down from +1200 to +850 over the last week.

6. Cleveland Browns +950 (Last week: +1700)

There are some real question marks about the Cleveland Browns on both sides of the football, but they played like a contender in their Week 1 thumping of the Bengals. As a result, the Browns saw their odds of winning the AFC rise substantially from +1700 to +950.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars +1000 (Last week: +1000)

The Jacksonville Jaguars had an up-and-down opening week in their win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Jags maintained their +1000 odds of winning the AFC after Week 1.

8. Los Angeles Chargers +1100 (Last week: +1000)

Good quarterback play is essential to be a contending team in the AFC, and the Los Angeles Chargers have that in Justin Herbert. Still, the Chargers fell in a shootout to the Dolphins, causing a slight odds decrease from +1000 to +1100.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers +2700 (Last week: +1900)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of buzz surrounding them heading into the 2023 campaign. They didn’t live up to that hype in Week 1 and got punched in the mouth by the San Francisco 49ers. The Steelers’ odds of winning the AFC have dropped from +1900 to +2700.

10. New York Jets +3100 (Last week: +1300)

With Aaron Rodgers no longer taking snaps for the New York Jets after suffering a season-ending injury just four plays into his tenure, the team has seen a significant odds shift, with their AFC odds dropping from +1300 to +3100, even after upsetting the Bills.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs 360 Buffalo Bills 600 Cincinnati Bengals 700 Baltimore Ravens 800 Miami Dolphins 850 Cleveland Browns 950 Jacksonville Jaguars 1000 Los Angeles Chargers 1100 Pittsburgh Steelers 2700 New York Jets 3100 Denver Broncos 3100 New England Patriots 3600 Tennessee Titans 4100 Las Vegas Raiders 5000 Indianapolis Colts 12000 Houston Texans 15000

