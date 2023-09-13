NFL MVP Futures Odds: Prescott and Lawrence are Outside the Box by SportsGrid 48 Minutes Ago

The Most Valuable Player award â€“ the ultimate individual accolade in the NFL. It’s a testament to a player’s skill, leadership, and ability to carry their team. And as we’re already seeing significant movement in the early odds, it’s shaping up to be quite the race this year.

While Patrick Mahomes once dominated the MVP conversation, he’s seen a shift from 6 to 1, now pegged at 7 to 1. Previous frontrunners, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, have seen newcomers edge ahead of them, particularly with Jalen Hurts surging to 9 to 1. The ever-resilient Justin Herbert stands his ground at 10 to 1 while Allen finds himself sliding down to 11.

A notable riser in this MVP chatter is Tua Tagovailoa. Believe it or not, some even place him at the top of their MVP lists. But longevity is key. It’s not about being the frontrunner in Week 2; it’s about maintaining that elite level of play throughout the grueling 17-game season.

If you’re looking for potential value picks, don’t sleep on Trevor Lawrence at 14 to 1. Given the state of his division, he might emerge as the leader. But an intriguing value lies in Dak Prescott at 16 to 1. If the Cowboys are contenders this year, Prescott could play a pivotal role. Yet, Lawrence’s divisional foes don’t necessarily set him up for an MVP nod. Having weaker teams doesn’t automatically translate to an MVP-worthy season.

The big test? Let’s see how some of these names fare in their upcoming matchups. An upset win, a statement performance â€“ that’s what can propel a player up the board. Specifically for Lawrence, taking down the Chiefs on Sunday would send shockwaves and raise some eyebrows.

The MVP journey is long, winding, and full of surprises. It’s more than just stats â€“ it’s about moments, clutch performances, and leading when it counts the most. Let’s see who stands tall when the dust settles.

