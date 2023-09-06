NFL Odds: Rams Still Dealing With Super Bowl Fallout In 2023 Los Angeles essentially did nothing to improve this offseason by Keagan Stiefel 3 Hours Ago

If you thought the Rams’ hangover from winning Super Bowl LVI was bad, wait until you see what they have in store for 2023.

Los Angeles pushed all of its chips in the middle during the 2021 season to great success, raising the Lombardi Trophy at season’s end. That set the Rams up for a hefty rebuilding period, though, and it appears to just be getting started.

The Rams are old, strapped for cash and have a coach who could up and leave at just about any moment to take a big fat paycheck from one of the networks that own NFL TV contracts. That isn’t exactly a recipe for success, which is reflected in how the books are looking at LA.

2022 in review

5-12, third in NFC West

6-10-1 against the spread

6-10-1 over/under

Key offseason additions

G Steve Avila (second-round pick)

EDGE Byron Young (third-round pick)

Key offseason losses

LB Bobby Wagner

S Taylor Rapp

DL A’Shawn Robinson

S Nick Scott

DL Greg Gaines

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +6500

Conference: +3500

Division: +1000

Win total: over/under 6.5 (Over +110)

To make playoffs: Yes +285| No -375

2023 award contenders

MVP: Matthew Stafford +6000

Offensive POY: Cooper Kupp +3000

Defensive POY: Aaron Donald +2000

2023 outlook

The Rams had no money to spend this offseason, and though they made 14 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, they all came following the first round. That means it looks like 2023 will be more of the same for Los Angeles, which should be looking to give young players experience more than anything this season.

This team will face off with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks a total of four times, while also drawing matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. They have plenty of high-end talent that might steal them one or two of those games, but that is still an easy seven losses on the schedule. In addition to those matchups, they’ll have to play on the road against the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers.

There isn’t a single team, save for the Arizona Cardinals, that should feel like they can’t beat this iteration of the Rams. There also isn’t a bet worth making when it comes to team success, because the books also hate their odds of doing well.

This team isn’t worth a sniff unless you’re talking about how they could potentially sell off some huge names (Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp) at the deadline. That doesn’t even seem likely, however, with those contracts.