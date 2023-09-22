NFL Picks: Week 3 Best-Bet Parlay Puts Faith In Gardner Minshew-Led Colts Minshew Mania is back ... at least to cover? by Sean T. McGuire 55 Minutes Ago

Injuries already have started to take their toll on NFL teams through just two weeks. On one hand, it’s a potential minefield for football bettors, but it’s also a chance to exploit some potential advantages.

And as far as injuries go, rookie quarterbacks have been hit especially hard. Carolina quarterback Bryce Young has been ruled out already, which means Andy Dalton will draw in for the Panthers under center. Bettors beware on that one. Additionally, Colts dual-threat QB Anthony Richardson won’t play with a concussion, which means Indy must hand the keys over to Gardner Minshew against Baltimore. Perhaps that actually makes the Colts a better pick this weekend?

The Week 3 parlay is ready to roll, and we’ve got that Colts-Ravens game circled to start the week.

All lines are courtesy of the consensus data listed on NESNBets.com live odds page.

Indianapolis Colts (+8.5 at FanDuel) at Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens had eight players absent from Wednesday’s practice due to injuries, including running back Justice Hill, offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum, as well as cornerback Marlon Humphrey while safety Marcus Williams is out indefinitely. Despite the fact Baltimore is playing at home against an inferior opponent, the touchdown-plus spread feels like a bit much. The 2-0 Ravens beat the woeful Houston Texans in Week 1 and pulled out a 27-24 win over a hobbled Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore hasn’t been overly sharp. Those who back the Colts to cover probably should want backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to start in place of the injured Anthony Richardson. Minshew, who went 19-of-23 for 171 yards and a touchdown when he stepped in for the concussed Richardson in Week 2, would be more likely to sling it.

(-6.5) Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos

The Broncos dropped consecutive games at home to start the Sean Payton era and now travel to South Beach to take on the Coach of the Year favorite and MVP frontrunner in Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa, respectively. The Denver defense gave up 21 second-half points to Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders in Week 2, and there’s plenty of reason to believe the Fins will give them all they can handle in their home opener. The injury status of Jaylen Waddle (concussion) is worth monitoring.

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs Under 50

It feels like all the headlines the Chiefs offense made in past seasons have followed them into 2023. Should the total remain over/under 50 as we get closer to kickoff, it would mark the third straight game where Kansas City had a total of 50 or more points. The Under has cashed in each of those two games, and it hasn’t been that close. The Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9 in Week 2 after the Detroit Lions earned a 21-20 win in their season opener, which was played without Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. Until sportsbooks overcorrect Kansas City’s totals, or until the Chiefs prove they’re the same offense that could light up the scoreboard, it might be wise to bet low. Oh yeah, especially since the Chicago Bears offense has looked like the worst in the NFL through two weeks.

Payout: 1 unit to win 5.8

To date: 5-3 (Down 2 units)