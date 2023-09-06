NFL Season Predictions: AFC South Breakout Offensive Players by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The AFC South is stacked with high-end offensive talent, and many players can break out and add to that list in 2023.

Click on the links below for a more detailed analysis of each team in the North and their potential breakout players.

Houston Texans – Dameon Pierce, RB

In 2023, running back Dameon Pierce is set to lead the Houston Texans’ backfield after an impressive rookie year in 2022. While the Texans have added Devin Singletary, Pierce remains the primary choice due to his stellar performance last season. Playing in 13 games in 2022, he recorded 939 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Even with Singletary around, Pierce is possibly on track to break 1,000 rushing yards in his sophomore season. His late-season surge last year underscores his significant potential for this year.

Indianapolis Colts – Alec Pierce, WR

In his rookie season, Alec Pierce showcased moments of brilliance as a wide receiver, and he’s poised for a more significant role in 2023. He’s demonstrated a knack for stretching the field but needs to show more consistency. Last year, he recorded 41 catches for 593 yards and two touchdowns. While Michael Pittman Jr. remains the primary target in the Colts’ passing game, there’s potential for Pierce to increase his contributions significantly. Despite Anthony Richardson’s occasional accuracy lapses, his pocket mobility will complement playmakers like Pierce.

Jacksonville Jaguars – Calvin Ridley, WR

Once a standout wide receiver with the Atlanta Falcons, Calvin Ridley has been out of the game for some time, leading many to question if he still has his previous talent and skill. Recent training camp footage showcases Ridley’s explosive form, generating significant buzz. Joining an already potent offense with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ridley elevates their potential as a dominant number-one wide receiver.

Tennessee Titans – Treylon Burks, WR

Though the Tennessee Titans added DeAndre Hopkins to their receiver lineup, Treylon Burks‘ rookie impact shouldn’t be overlooked. Despite an injury-filled debut season, Burks shone in 11 games, tallying 33 catches for 444 yards and a touchdown. Hopkins’ presence should amplify Burks’ opportunities, drawing attention away and granting him favorable matchups. Expect Burks to surpass 800 receiving yards and score more frequently in 2023.

