NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Chiefs Look To Defend Crown
The Kansas City Chiefs are the odds-on favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champions entering the 2023 campaign. Which other teams are in the mix to win it all?
1. Kansas City Chiefs +600
Patrick Mahomes is coming off his second Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs, and big things are expected from this group again in 2023. The Chiefs hold the top odds to win the Super Bowl entering 2023 at +600.
2. Philadelphia Eagles +800
After playing for the Super Bowl in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles have a revamped roster, specifically with young talent on defense that will help them be right back in the mix in 2023. The Eagles hold the second-shortest Super Bowl odds at +800.
3. Buffalo Bills +900
The chatter surrounding the Buffalo Bills in the offseason has been interesting but doesn’t align with their current odds. Many pundits expect the Bills to take a step back in 2023, but their +900 Super Bowl odds certainly don’t reflect that.
4. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals +1000
As long as Joe Burrow leads the way for the Cincinnati Bengals, they’ll be in the conversation as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Even if Burrow doesn’t suit up in Week 1, this team is a threat to win the Super Bowl at +1000.
4. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers +1000
The San Francisco 49ers remain one of the NFL’s most complete teams on both sides of the football. Can quarterback Brock Purdy recreate the magic of his Cinderella rookie campaign? The 49ers sit in a tie with the fourth-shortest Super Bowl odds at +1000.
6. Dallas Cowboys +1300
The Dallas Cowboys remain a contender in what appears to be a wide-open NFC. Is this the year that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys get over the playoff hump? Dallas enters 2023 with +1300 odds to win the Super Bowl.
7. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens +1800
With a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken, the Baltimore Ravens have all the pieces necessary to be one of the NFL’s top offenses. With a healthy Lamar Jackson, the sky is the limit for the Ravens, who boast +1800 odds to win the Super Bowl.
7. (Tie) New York Jets +1800
With future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers now in the fold with the New York Jets, they’re listed in the class of Super Bowl contenders. The Jets have a problematic division in the AFC East, but they still hold strong +1800 odds to hoist the Lombardi trophy.
9. (Tie) Detroit Lions +2100
The hype train following the Detroit Lions entering 2023 is real. Detroit’s listed as the favorite to win the NFC North. When was the last time you could have said that? The Lions hold +2100 odds to win the Super Bowl.
9. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers +2100
The expectation in 2023 is that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert takes another step and establishes himself in the same class as the elite QB1’s in the AFC. The Chargers sit tied for the ninth-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at +2100.
9. (Tie) Miami Dolphins +2100
The Miami Dolphins are poised to have an explosive offense in 2023, and there are many reasons to be bullish about their defense. The Dolphins open the year with +2100 odds to win the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Team
|Odds
|Kansas City Chiefs
|600
|Philadelphia Eagles
|800
|Buffalo Bills
|900
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1000
|San Francisco 49ers
|1000
|Dallas Cowboys
|1300
|Baltimore Ravens
|1800
|New York Jets
|1800
|Detroit Lions
|2100
|Los Angeles Chargers
|2100
|Miami Dolphins
|2100
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|2800
|Cleveland Browns
|3000
|Minnesota Vikings
|3500
|Seattle Seahawks
|3500
|Green Bay Packers
|4000
|New Orleans Saints
|4000
|Denver Broncos
|4500
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|4500
|New York Giants
|4800
|Atlanta Falcons
|5500
|Chicago Bears
|6000
|Tennessee Titans
|6000
|Carolina Panthers
|6000
|New England Patriots
|6000
|Los Angeles Rams
|6500
|Washington Commanders
|6500
|Las Vegas Raiders
|7500
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7500
|Indianapolis Colts
|10000
|Arizona Cardinals
|18000
|Houston Texans
|18000
