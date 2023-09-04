NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Chiefs Look To Defend Crown by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

The Kansas City Chiefs are the odds-on favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champions entering the 2023 campaign. Which other teams are in the mix to win it all?

1. Kansas City Chiefs +600

Patrick Mahomes is coming off his second Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs, and big things are expected from this group again in 2023. The Chiefs hold the top odds to win the Super Bowl entering 2023 at +600.

2. Philadelphia Eagles +800

After playing for the Super Bowl in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles have a revamped roster, specifically with young talent on defense that will help them be right back in the mix in 2023. The Eagles hold the second-shortest Super Bowl odds at +800.

3. Buffalo Bills +900

The chatter surrounding the Buffalo Bills in the offseason has been interesting but doesn’t align with their current odds. Many pundits expect the Bills to take a step back in 2023, but their +900 Super Bowl odds certainly don’t reflect that.

4. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals +1000

As long as Joe Burrow leads the way for the Cincinnati Bengals, they’ll be in the conversation as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Even if Burrow doesn’t suit up in Week 1, this team is a threat to win the Super Bowl at +1000.

4. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers +1000

The San Francisco 49ers remain one of the NFL’s most complete teams on both sides of the football. Can quarterback Brock Purdy recreate the magic of his Cinderella rookie campaign? The 49ers sit in a tie with the fourth-shortest Super Bowl odds at +1000.

6. Dallas Cowboys +1300

The Dallas Cowboys remain a contender in what appears to be a wide-open NFC. Is this the year that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys get over the playoff hump? Dallas enters 2023 with +1300 odds to win the Super Bowl.

7. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens +1800

With a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken, the Baltimore Ravens have all the pieces necessary to be one of the NFL’s top offenses. With a healthy Lamar Jackson, the sky is the limit for the Ravens, who boast +1800 odds to win the Super Bowl.

7. (Tie) New York Jets +1800

With future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers now in the fold with the New York Jets, they’re listed in the class of Super Bowl contenders. The Jets have a problematic division in the AFC East, but they still hold strong +1800 odds to hoist the Lombardi trophy.

9. (Tie) Detroit Lions +2100

The hype train following the Detroit Lions entering 2023 is real. Detroit’s listed as the favorite to win the NFC North. When was the last time you could have said that? The Lions hold +2100 odds to win the Super Bowl.

9. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers +2100

The expectation in 2023 is that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert takes another step and establishes himself in the same class as the elite QB1’s in the AFC. The Chargers sit tied for the ninth-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at +2100.

9. (Tie) Miami Dolphins +2100

The Miami Dolphins are poised to have an explosive offense in 2023, and there are many reasons to be bullish about their defense. The Dolphins open the year with +2100 odds to win the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs 600 Philadelphia Eagles 800 Buffalo Bills 900 Cincinnati Bengals 1000 San Francisco 49ers 1000 Dallas Cowboys 1300 Baltimore Ravens 1800 New York Jets 1800 Detroit Lions 2100 Los Angeles Chargers 2100 Miami Dolphins 2100 Jacksonville Jaguars 2800 Cleveland Browns 3000 Minnesota Vikings 3500 Seattle Seahawks 3500 Green Bay Packers 4000 New Orleans Saints 4000 Denver Broncos 4500 Pittsburgh Steelers 4500 New York Giants 4800 Atlanta Falcons 5500 Chicago Bears 6000 Tennessee Titans 6000 Carolina Panthers 6000 New England Patriots 6000 Los Angeles Rams 6500 Washington Commanders 6500 Las Vegas Raiders 7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7500 Indianapolis Colts 10000 Arizona Cardinals 18000 Houston Texans 18000

