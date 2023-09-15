NFL Week 2 Most Bet Player Props: Can Purdy Rake Against Rams? by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

In the ever-evolving betting universe of the NFL, player prop bets have become increasingly popular among fans and gamblers alike. It’s no longer just about the outcome of the games but also about individual performances. Let’s take a detailed look at which player props are generating the most ticket action this week at Bet MGM.

Most Bet Player Props (Tickets)

Courtland Sutton under 51.5 receiving yards (-115): Despite being a key target in Denver’s offense, bettors are predicting a quieter game for Sutton, leaning heavily towards him falling short of the 51.5 yards mark. Brock Purdy over 229.5 passing yards (-115): Purdy’s arm strength and vision have not gone unnoticed. The confidence is high on him surpassing the 229.5 passing yards in this week’s contest. James Conner under 64.5 rushing yards (-115): While Conner has showcased bursts of brilliance on the ground, the betting crowd is hedging their bets on him not crossing the 64.5 rushing yards threshold. Nico Collins over 46.5 receiving yards (-115): The young Texans wideout has shown flashes of potential, and many are putting their money on him to have a breakout game and top the 46.5 receiving yards line. Kenneth Walker over 60.5 rushing yards (-115): Walker’s dynamic style of play has garnered a lot of attention. Bettors seem bullish about the Seahawks back’s chances to run wild and eclipse the 60.5-yard mark.

As always, the NFL provides a whirlwind of excitement not just on the gridiron but also in the betting world. Player prop bets offer an extra layer of intrigue and allow fans to focus on individual matchups and stories within the game. So whether you’re looking to get in on the action or just watching to see how these bets pan out, the NFL promises another thrilling week of action. Always remember to bet wisely and savor the thrill of every play!

