Patriots Pass-Catcher Cashed Insane Long-Shot Touchdown Prop Pharaoh Brown was 110-1 (!!) to score the game's first touchdown

We’re going to go ahead and assume there were not many bettors who cashed in when New England Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown scored the first touchdown of the game against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

After all, Brown had scored just two touchdowns since he entered the league in 2017. And he started the season with the Patriots playing 8% of offensive snaps in Week 1 and 11% of offensive snaps in Week 2.

With that said, it makes sense that Brown was 110-1 to score the first touchdown of the game and 28-1 to score at any point in the contest, as shared by Action Network’s Gilles Gallant.

Bettors took to social media in hopes of finding someone — anyone! — with a Brown ticket, though they didn’t have much luck.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones found Brown for a 58-yard touchdown with 11:38 left in the second quarter. He went completely untouched on a botched coverage by the Jets defense. It gave the Patriots a 10-0 lead and marked their only touchdown through the first three quarters.

Brown entered the fourth quarter of the contest with two receptions for 71 yards, which marked a career-high for the 29-year-old. Perhaps bettors were more enticed by his yardage prop? Yeah, probably not.