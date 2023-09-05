Predicting the Best Offense in Each NFC Division by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

NFL football is coming in hot beginning Thursday night, and as we saw in a high-scoring Super Bowl LVII, the offense runs the league. The NFC might not have as many electrifying offenses as we see in the AFC, but there are teams with loads of potential that could stand out.

Here are our predictions for the best offense in each division come the end of the season.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Many might want to consider the Dallas Cowboys for this spot, but it’s the Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s not get cute about it. The Eagles have the edge at quarterback, with Jalen Hurts likely a top-three quarterback, while Dak Prescott is coming off a regression season. Looking at the pass catchers, as good as CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks are, they can’t hang with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, and that’s without even including Dallas Goedert. Tony Pollard may be the better overall running back, but the combination of Hurts, D’Andre Swift, and the best offensive line in football gives the Eagles the edge. Lastly, Mike McCarthy will be the offensive play-caller this yearâ€¦ does anyone think that will go well?

We saw flashes of dynamism from the Detroit Lions offense last season, so with another year under their belts, I expect even bigger things in the Motor City. To start, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson deserves credit for what he’s accomplished and earned his pay raise. He’s revitalized the passing attack, with Jared Goff turning his career around. Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the more underrated receivers. While the Lions hope Jameson Williams turns on the burners when he gets back from suspension. They turned over their running game, but David Montgomery will give them stability on the ground, while Jahmyr Gibbs’s versatility adds another dimension to their attack. Big things are ahead in Detroit!

The NFC South is a mess, but the Atlanta Falcons are rising. Last year, this offense wasn’t that bad. They had Marcus Mariota looking like the worst quarterback in football. No one knows what Desmond Ridder will look like, but reports are that he’s had a promising training camp. On the outside, Drake London flashed loads of potential last year, and we all know what Kyle Pitts could be with some consistency at quarterback. However, Bijan Robinson, who likely will finish in the top five in rushing behind a strong Falcons’ offensive line, will take this offense to the stratosphere. Don’t sleep on the ATL this year!

I’m lower on the San Francisco 49ers than most, but regardless, I love this Seattle Seahawks offense. Geno Smith knows his role and will do enough not to be a liability. His job will be easier than last year, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba added to a receiving room with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. In the backfield, Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet create a dangerous duo compared to Christian McCaffrey, one of the most injury-prone players in football. Brock Purdy might take a massive leap but could also fall flat. The Seahawks can’t be glossed over.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.