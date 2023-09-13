Shakeup Atop the AFC: AFC Contenders After Week 1

It’s early in the NFL season, but there’s already a stir in the AFC hierarchy. The powerhouse trio of the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and Kansas City Chiefs all faced surprising upsets in their opening games. The unpredictability of the NFL was on full display, and fans and analysts alike are trying to recalibrate their predictions for the rest of the season.

The Baltimore Ravens pulled off a win against the Houston Texans but faced a significant blow with the season-ending injury of J.K. Dobbins. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins showcased their might in Los Angeles with a statement victory. The Cleveland Browns were also undeniably dominant, and the Jacksonville Jaguars secured a divisional win. What about the Los Angeles Chargers? The classic Chargers’ way haunted them yet again as they succumbed to the Dolphins, reflecting an all too familiar narrative.

The big question right now is about the AFC contenders. Is it truly an eight-team race, or are there fewer horses in the competition? The debate is on, and the verdict leans towards there being only five real contenders: the Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Ravens, and Dolphins. These teams have shown the potential and consistency to go the distance, though there’s a visible drop in quality when considering the likes of the Browns, Jaguars, and Chargers.

Despite their loss, Kansas City is still very much in the mix. An off-night can’t overshadow their established dominance. A few dropped passes in their opener shouldn’t cause alarm, and it’s safe to predict they’ll be again in Super Bowl contention.

The dark horse in this race could very well be the Miami Dolphins. The way Tua Tagovailoa played against a formidable pass rush in Los Angeles was nothing short of spectacular. If he can maintain that level of performance throughout the season, the Dolphins will be a force to reckon with. However, concerns over his injury history cloud this otherwise shining prospect for Miami.

While there’s no denying the depth and talent that teams like the Jaguars, Chargers, and Browns bring to the table, the real contenders appear to be narrowing down. Only time will tell if these early predictions hold true, but for now, the AFC race looks thrilling, with a select few leading the charge.

