SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Sept. 1) by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Well into the dog days of summer, MLB is keeping the excitement alive. Diving into today’s matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Here are some top picks from today’s MLB games.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

MIA Jorge Soler OVER 0.5 Home Runs vs. Nationals (+330)

Soler is expected to return to the lineup after missing the past two games with right hip tightness

Soler has hit 35 home runs this season, tied for the sixth-most in MLB

Soler has hit ten home runs in August, tied for the second-most in MLB over that stretch

Soler is 4-for-12 (.333) with two home runs in three games versus Washington this season

Nationals starter, right-hander Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.30 ERA), has allowed five home runs over his last four starts

Washington’s bullpen has allowed 80 home runs this season, the most in MLB

CLE Cal Quantrill UNDER 4.5 K’s vs. Rays (-154)

This will be Quantrill’s first start since July 5 after dealing with a shoulder injury

Quantrill has struck out four or fewer batters in 12 of his 13 starts this season (92%)

Quantrill’s 5.1 K/9 this season is the lowest of his career

Tampa Bay is hitting .295 as a team over its past ten games, outscoring opponents by 38 runs

Rays hitters on the current roster have struck out just four times as a team in 32 at-bats (lifetime) vs. Quantrill

