SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Sept. 14)

Diving into today’s MLB matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Here are some enticing options.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

NYM Pete Alonso OVER 0.5 HRs vs. Diamondbacks (+360)

Alonso has hit 44 home runs this season, tied for the second-most in MLB

Alonso is hitting .293 with five home runs and a .732 slugging percentage in September (11 games)

Alonso is 4-for-13 (.308) with three home runs in his career against Diamondbacks right-handed starter Merrill Kelly (11-6, 3.16 ERA)

(11-6, 3.16 ERA) Alonso is 4-for-10 (.400) with one home run over his past two games versus Arizona

The Diamondbacks bullpen has allowed 71 home runs this season, tied for the eighth-most in MLB

TEX Corey Seager OVER 0.5 Hits @ Blue Jays (-280)

Seager is hitting a career-high .340 this season, tops in the AL and second in MLB

Seager has hit safely in four straight games, including three multi-hit efforts

Seager is 6-for-13 (.462) in his last three games versus the Blue Jays

Seager is 7-for-18 (.389) in his career against Blue Jays right-handed starter Kevin Gausman (11-8, 3.28 ERA)

