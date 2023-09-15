SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Sept. 15)
Diving into today’s MLB matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.
Here are some enticing options, beginning with MLB’s home run leader.
ATL Matt Olson OVER 0.5 HRs @ Marlins (+280)
- He has hit an MLB-best 51 home runs this season
- His 10.82 AB/HR is tops in MLB
- Slugging .918 with eight home runs in September
- He is 14-for-40 (.350) with four home runs against Marlins pitching this season
- He is 2-for-9 with two home runs in his career against Marlins right-handed starter Johnny Cueto (1-4, 6.15 ERA)
- Cueto has allowed 12 home runs in 41.0 IP this season, six of those long balls coming against left-handed batters
- Cueto has allowed at least one home run in six straight starts
HOU Yordan Alvarez OVER 0.5 HRs @ Royals (+330)
- He has 27 home runs in 97 games this season, 18 of those long balls coming on the road
- He is hitting .412 with six home runs over his past 15 games
- Royals right-handed starter Zack Greinke (1-15, 5.47 ERA) has allowed 25 home runs in 26 appearances this season (23 starts)
- Greinke’s 1.79 HR/9 this season is the worst of his career
- Left-handed batters are hitting .330 with 14 home runs against Greinke this season
- Kansas City’s bullpen has allowed 74 home runs this season, the fifth-most in MLB
CHC Justin Steele OVER 5.5 K’s @ Diamondbacks (-130)
- Has recorded a career-high 159 strikeouts in 159.0 IP this season
- He has struck out six or more batters in eight straight starts, his most recent outing coming against Arizona (6 K’s over 7.0 IP)
- He has gone at least 6.0 IP in 21 of his 27 starts this season (78%)
- Arizona has struck out 112 times as a team in September (14 games), the 11th-most in MLB
- Arizona is hitting .231 as a team in September, the fifth-worst in MLB
