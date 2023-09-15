SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Sept. 15) by SportsGrid 48 Minutes Ago

Diving into today’s MLB matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Here are some enticing options, beginning with MLB’s home run leader.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

ATL Matt Olson OVER 0.5 HRs @ Marlins (+280)

He has hit an MLB-best 51 home runs this season

His 10.82 AB/HR is tops in MLB

Slugging .918 with eight home runs in September

He is 14-for-40 (.350) with four home runs against Marlins pitching this season

He is 2-for-9 with two home runs in his career against Marlins right-handed starter Johnny Cueto (1-4, 6.15 ERA)

(1-4, 6.15 ERA) Cueto has allowed 12 home runs in 41.0 IP this season, six of those long balls coming against left-handed batters

Cueto has allowed at least one home run in six straight starts

HOU Yordan Alvarez OVER 0.5 HRs @ Royals (+330)

He has 27 home runs in 97 games this season, 18 of those long balls coming on the road

He is hitting .412 with six home runs over his past 15 games

Royals right-handed starter Zack Greinke (1-15, 5.47 ERA) has allowed 25 home runs in 26 appearances this season (23 starts)

(1-15, 5.47 ERA) has allowed 25 home runs in 26 appearances this season (23 starts) Greinke’s 1.79 HR/9 this season is the worst of his career

Left-handed batters are hitting .330 with 14 home runs against Greinke this season

Kansas City’s bullpen has allowed 74 home runs this season, the fifth-most in MLB

CHC Justin Steele OVER 5.5 K’s @ Diamondbacks (-130)

Has recorded a career-high 159 strikeouts in 159.0 IP this season

He has struck out six or more batters in eight straight starts, his most recent outing coming against Arizona (6 K’s over 7.0 IP)

He has gone at least 6.0 IP in 21 of his 27 starts this season (78%)

Arizona has struck out 112 times as a team in September (14 games), the 11th-most in MLB

Arizona is hitting .231 as a team in September, the fifth-worst in MLB

