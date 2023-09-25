SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Sept. 25)
Diving into today’s MLB matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.
Here are some enticing options as the push for the postseason continues.
Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
SD Blake Snell OVER 7.5 K’s @ Giants (-125)
- He has recorded a career-best 227 strikeouts in 174.0 IP this season
- He has struck out eight or more batters in each of his past six starts
- Struck out eight and 11 batters in two starts against the Giants this season
- San Francisco has struck out 1,448 times as a team this season, the sixth-most in MLB
- San Francisco is hitting .238 as a team this season, the fourth-worst in MLB
HOU Yordan Alvarez OVER 0.5 HRs @ Mariners (+285)
- He has hit 29 home runs in 108 games this season
- He is 3-for-9 (.333) with two home runs in his career against Mariners right-handed starter Luis Castillo
- Castillo has allowed 26 home runs this season, 18 of those long balls coming against left-handed batters
- He is hitting .318 (7-for-22) against Mariners pitching this season
- He is hitting .313 (57-for-182) with 19 home runs on the road this season
