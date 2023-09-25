SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Sept. 25) by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

Diving into today’s MLB matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Here are some enticing options as the push for the postseason continues.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SD Blake Snell OVER 7.5 K’s @ Giants (-125)

He has recorded a career-best 227 strikeouts in 174.0 IP this season

He has struck out eight or more batters in each of his past six starts

Struck out eight and 11 batters in two starts against the Giants this season

San Francisco has struck out 1,448 times as a team this season, the sixth-most in MLB

San Francisco is hitting .238 as a team this season, the fourth-worst in MLB

HOU Yordan Alvarez OVER 0.5 HRs @ Mariners (+285)

He has hit 29 home runs in 108 games this season

He is 3-for-9 (.333) with two home runs in his career against Mariners right-handed starter Luis Castillo

Castillo has allowed 26 home runs this season, 18 of those long balls coming against left-handed batters

He is hitting .318 (7-for-22) against Mariners pitching this season

He is hitting .313 (57-for-182) with 19 home runs on the road this season

