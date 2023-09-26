SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Sept. 26) by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Diving into today’s MLB matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Yesterday saw our home run prop success continue, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez launching his 30th long ball of the season off Seattle Mariners ace Luis Castillo.

Let’s keep the hot streak going, beginning with Cincinnati’s starting centerfielder.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

CIN TJ Friedl OVER 0.5 HRs @ Guardians (+680)

He has hit a career-high 17 home runs this season in 134 games

He has homered in three straight games

He’s hitting .409 (9-for-22) over his last seven games

Guardians right-handed starter Lucas Giolito has allowed 37 home runs this season, the third-most in MLB

has allowed 37 home runs this season, the third-most in MLB Giolito has allowed seven home runs over his previous four starts (5.64 ERA over that stretch)

Of Giolito’s 37 long balls allowed this season, 16 have come against left-handed batters

PHI Kyle Schwarber OVER 0.5 HRs vs. Pirates (+400)

He has hit 45 home runs this season, tied for the second-most in MLB

He is 7-for-10 (.700) with one home run and four doubles in his career against Pirates right-handed starter Mitch Keller (13-9, 4.25 ERA)

(13-9, 4.25 ERA) Keller has allowed 24 home runs this season, including five over his last four starts

Left-handed batters are hitting .255 with 15 home runs against Keller this season

The Pirates bullpen holds a 4.32 ERA this season, the 14th-highest in MLB

