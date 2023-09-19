Super Bowl Betting Trends: Cowboys Cruising, Bengals Bombing by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

As the NFL season progresses, Super Bowl futures are like a rapidly changing tide. Bettors clamor to place their wagers, hoping to strike gold by predicting the next champion. Let’s dive into the latest odds and trends

Cincinnati Bengals

Opening Odds: +850

+850 Last Week: +1300

+1300 Current Odds: +1800

+1800 Ticket%: 9.5%

9.5% Handle%: 8.9%

8.9%

Having seen their odds lengthen, the Cincinnati Bengals still attract a sizeable chunk of the betting pie. Despite the recent changes, bettors are keeping a keen eye on Cincinnati’s potential Super Bowl run. Their 0-2 start and struggling quarterback Joe Burrow are certainly affecting their odds.

Philadelphia Eagles

Opening Odds: +900

+900 Last Week: +700

+700 Current Odds: +800

+800 Ticket%: 9.2%

9.2% Handle%: 8.9%

8.9%

The Philadelphia Eagles have seen their odds shorten and then lengthen a bit, but they remain in a better position than their opening line. While it hasn’t been a dominant start to get to 2-0, Philly’s faithful are holding out hope and supporting their squad.

Kansas City Chiefs

Opening Odds: +600

+600 Last Week: +650

+650 Current Odds: +600

+600 Ticket%: 8.6%

8.6% Handle%: 9.9%

9.9%

The Kansas City Chiefs, a perennial powerhouse, hold steady in their odds. Their consistency reflects bettors’ continued confidence in a potential Super Bowl appearance, and it appears unfazed by an uneven start.

Detroit Lions

Opening Odds: +2500

+2500 Last Week: +1800

+1800 Current Odds: +2500

+2500 Ticket%: 7.2%

7.2% Handle%: 6.6%

6.6%

The Detroit Lions saw a brief glimmer of hope with shortened odds last week, but they’re back to their longshot status. Missing a golden chance to go 2-0 with an OT loss to the Seattle Seahawks is undoubtedly to blame. However, a small group of believers persists in backing them.

Buffalo Bills

Opening Odds: +900

+900 Last Week: +1000

+1000 Current Odds: +1000

+1000 Ticket%: 7.1%

7.1% Handle%: 11.4%

11.4%

Despite holding steady this week, the Buffalo Bills are pulling in a remarkable handle percentage, showcasing some sizable wagers on their Super Bowl prospects. A strong showing by Josh Allen and the team to get their first win of the year on Sunday certainly has powered Buffalo.

San Francisco 49ers

Opening Odds: +900

+900 Last Week: +700

+700 Current Odds: +600

+600 Ticket%: 6.9%

6.9% Handle%: 8.0%

8.0%

The 49ers have gathered momentum, with their odds reflecting growing confidence in their Super Bowl chances. San Francisco has looked great on both sides of the ball on its way to a 2-0 start.

Dallas Cowboys

Opening Odds: +1400

+1400 Last Week: +1100

+1100 Current Odds: +800

+800 Ticket%: 5.4%

5.4% Handle%: 6.8%

6.8%

America’s Team, the Cowboys, are on an upswing. Bettors are jumping aboard the Dallas train, anticipating a deep playoff run. Two straight convincing wins to start the season have Dallas in good shape in the NFC East.

Baltimore Ravens

Opening Odds: +1800

+1800 Last Week: +1600

+1600 Current Odds: +1400

+1400 Ticket%: 3.5%

3.5% Handle%: 3.2%

3.2%

Although not grabbing a considerable portion of the tickets, the Ravens are slowly becoming a more appealing option for the futures market. Baltimore looked strong grabbing a win in Cincinnati this weekend to start the season undefeated.

Miami Dolphins

Opening Odds: +3000

+3000 Last Week: +1600

+1600 Current Odds: +1400

+1400 Ticket%: 3.2%

3.2% Handle%: 4.3%

4.3%

It’s a renaissance for the Dolphins, with the odds significantly shortened from their opening line. Miami’s offense has been on fire, leading the league in scoring and sitting third in yardage on their way to a 2-0 start. A small but notable share of bettors sees potential in Miami.

In the tumultuous seas of Super Bowl betting, it’s always essential to keep an updated chart. The aforementioned odds and percentages provide a snapshot of where the money’s flowing and which teams are emerging as the popular picks. Navigate wisely, punters!

