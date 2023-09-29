The Numbers Behind Taylor Swift's Impact on the NFL by SportsGrid 46 Minutes Ago

For those dismissing the significance of the link between the NFL, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, and pop sensation Taylor Swift, it’s time to reconsider. Here’s why.

The Fox broadcast of the Chiefs and Bears game captivated nearly 25 million viewers , making it the most-watched game that week. This surge was notably marked by a spike in the female demographic.

, making it the most-watched game that week. This surge was notably marked by a spike in the female demographic. During the game, Roku reported a staggering 63% increase in female viewers aged 18 to 49, highlighting the power of this unique collaboration.

in female viewers aged 18 to 49, highlighting the power of this unique collaboration. Fanatics witnessed an almost 400% surge in Travis Kelce jersey sales, catapulting him into the top five NFL jersey sellers.

in Travis Kelce jersey sales, catapulting him into the NFL jersey sellers. Kelce’s social media footprint expanded exponentially, adding nearly 400,000 followers . Impressively, that’s even more than he gained after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.

. Impressively, that’s even more than he gained after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory. His podcast skyrocketed to the number-one spot on Apple’s charts.

on Apple’s charts. Ticket reselling platform StubHub noted a threefold increase in searches for Chiefs tickets. Moreover, Google searches for the Chiefs tripled.

in searches for Chiefs tickets. Moreover, Google searches for the tripled. On a single day following the broadcast, the Chiefs sold more tickets than they had on any other day since the start of the season.

So, to the skeptics who brushed off the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift connection â€“ it appears that the impact is both accurate and quantifiable. As a nod to Swift’s iconic lyrics: the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, but the numbers don’t lie.

