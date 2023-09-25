The Ultimate +750 Same Game Parlay for Monday Night Football by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

All I know is that last time there was a doubleheader on Monday Night Football, we smashed a +800 parlay. We lost our Thursday Night parlay since the Giants’ offense is incompetent, but luckily, Daniel Jones isn’t playing tonight. In what should be a fun slate tonight, let’s win this banger of parlay at +750 odds and get back on the right track.

Take advantage of the offered profit boosts to push this to over +1100.

Let’s ride.

People have to slow down with their concerns about the Philadelphia Eagles. They’ll be fine. This roster is too talented, and given that they’re coming into tonight on 11 days rest, their new coordinators will have had plenty of time to figure it out. Tampa Bay may be 2-0, but they beat the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, who have a combined record of 0-6. The Eagles are a different beast, so expect Philly to come in and control this one from start to finish.

Jalen Hurts has exceeded this mark in both games this year and in 13 of 18 games in 2022. He’ll see a Todd Bowles defense that can be very pass-focused tonight. That should result in Hurts escaping the pocket more than usual, leading to our needed 25 rushing yards.

The Eagles receiving duo should feast tonight. We’ll play it safe and back DeVonta Smith in our parlay over AJ Brown, given that Smitty is more reliable. Over his last 13 games, DeVonta has surpassed 40 yards 12 times, with the lone game he missed being a 36-yard outing. There is no reason not to put this in our parlay.

With the little bit of drama we saw from Brown on the sideline last week due to his lack of production, I’d strongly consider putting him in the parlay to go 50+ yards, which he has done in nine of his last 13 games. I won’t officially tout it, but it’s a strong lean.

Chris Godwin is the exact type of player you want in these parlays. You know what you’re getting from him week in and week out, and there is little worry about a potential boom or bust outing. He’s gone for 40+ yards in both games this year and in 14 of 16 games in 2022, but he has the more favorable matchup compared to Mike Evans, as Godwin will often play out of the slot. The Eagles also lost their slot corner, Avonte Maddox, for the season. With Darius Slay on Evans and Mario Goodrich likely now on Godwin, back Godwin.

Cam Akers is officially out of Los Angeles, meaning it is now the Kyren Williams show. Through two games, he’s combined for 29 carries and 104 yards, which isn’t the strongest showing from a yardage output, but we love the matchup. In Week 1, the Bengals let up 206 yards on the ground to the Browns, and in Week 2, the Bengals let up 178 yards to the Ravens. So, 40+ from the Rams’ bell-cow back? You bet that’s getting in the parlay.

Puka Nacua has stolen the show for the Rams through two games, but tonight, he’s listed as questionable. He is expected to play but saw limited practice reps late this week, so I’m more comfortable pivoting to Tutu Atwell, who has also been balling. He’s combined for 196 yards off a combined 17 targets, so we know the volume is there. Throw him in the parlay and forget about it.

Joe Burrow’s playing status tonight will come down to the wire, so we expect the Bengals to lean on the running game and Joe Mixon more tonight. He’s already combined for 115 yards through two games, and the Rams’ rush defense allowed Christian McCaffrey to go for 116 yards last week and Kenneth Walker to record 64 yards in Week 1. At 40+ tonight for Mixon, we’ll ride with it.

