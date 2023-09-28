TNF DFS Showdown Slate: Captain, Must-Have, & Flyer Options by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

Week 4 is rapidly approaching, and we kick it off with an enticing NFC North showdown on Thursday Night Football between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

With some intriguing players that could make a difference on the DFS showdown slate, we look at potential options for a captain, must-have, and flyer that you could slot into your Thursday night’s lineups.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Captain: Jahmyr Gibbs ($14,400)

As we have seen in the season’s opening weeks, Jahmyr Gibbs can be a slate buster on any given week. While we are still waiting for the workload to increase throughout the season, a banged-up David Montgomery may help turn the tide in this matchup. Gibbs has the potential to get there as the slate’s optimal captain selection on just 15 to 18 touches, and we don’t want to miss out on that.

Must-Have FLEX: Sam LaPorta ($12,000)

Sam LaPorta is putting together one of the best rookie campaigns the NFL has ever seen at the tight end position. Last week was his true coming out party with 84 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in their win over the Atlanta Falcons. Jared Goff already seems to trust the rookie, and his rising stock means you cannot miss out on him in your lineups, even at a steeper price for a tight end.

Flyer: Samori Toure ($600)

While Christian Watson expects to make his season debut for the Packers tonight, he’s expected to do so in a limited fashion, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. During Watson’s absence, Samori Toure has benefited, seeing 41 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. That’s an impressive number for a player costing just $600, and it helps free up some big-name options on a slate with plenty of fantasy assets involved. Toure is worth a flyer and could get his typical two to three targets tonight, even with Watson back in the mix.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.