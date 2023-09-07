US Open Men's Semifinals Betting Trends: Alcaraz and Djokovic Drawing Money by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The US Open, one of tennis’ grandest stages, has been full of twists and turns. As the tournament progresses, betting markets adjust, and the odds shift. Let’s delve into the current trends of some notable names.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

The young Spaniard started the tournament with odds of +300, and his impressive form has seen his odds consistently shorten. Before the first round, his odds moved to +175 and have since been on a downward trend, currently sitting at +120 before the semi-finals. Leading the way with 26.7% of tickets and second with 30.1% of the handle, Alcaraz is clearly catching the eye of bettors. He will take on Daniil Medvedev in the semis.

Novak Djokovic (SRB)

World No.1 Novak Djokovic began the US Open as a favorite at +160. His odds dipped favorably before the first round to +120 and continued to tighten, currently standing at -125. Despite holding 17.8% of tickets, a leading 39.5% of the handle is riding on the Serbian star. Bettors are putting serious money behind Djokovic’s quest for another Grand Slam. Before he gets there, the Joker has to get by Ben Shelton.

Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

Russian powerhouse Daniil Medvedev began his campaign at +333. Surprisingly, his odds shot up to +900 and stayed there, except for a brief spike to +1000. Currently, before the semi-finals, he’s back at +900. Medvedev’s journey has attracted 8.9% of tickets and 6.4% of the handle.

Ben Shelton (USA)

The long shot Ben Shelton had opening odds of +15000. While those odds remained stable through the first couple of rounds, a drop to +10000 and then +6600 indicated rising interest. Now, ahead of the semis, he’s at +3300 with 8.8% of tickets and 4.9% of the handle.

Wrapping Up

The US Open never fails to surprise, both on and off the court. The betting scene is as dynamic as the matches themselves, from favorites to dark horses. With players like Alcaraz rising and Djokovic dominating the handle, it’ll be fascinating to see how these odds pan out. Stay tuned for more action, and as always, bet responsibly!

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.