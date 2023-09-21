Which 2-0 Teams Could Miss the NFL Playoffs? by SportsGrid 43 Minutes Ago

The first two weeks of the NFL season have been full of surprises, including a handful of 2-0 teams that are well above preseason expectations. While these teams should be thrilled to be off to such a hot start, we bring them back down to earth by talking about a trio of teams that may fail to make the postseason despite their undefeated status.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-152)

While the Bucs have looked impressive compared to preseason expectations, it still feels like it won’t last. Their Week 1 victory over the Minnesota Vikings came almost solely due to a +3 turnover margin. In contrast, a Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears comes against perhaps the biggest mess of an organization in the NFL. While Tampa Bay deserves credit and looks far better than most expected, it’s tough to trust them based on those wins.

Washington Commanders (-260)

The Commanders can fall into a similar camp as the Buccaneers here. Eeking out a victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 when they entered as six-point favorites shouldn’t move the needle much, and it required a valiant second-half effort to top the Denver Broncos this past Sunday. We will better understand how real this Commanders team is when they have to face some NFC East competition and when they face the Buffalo Bills this Sunday at home.

Atlanta Falcons (+180)

Atlanta’s got some serious talent on the roster. The problem is Arthur Smith‘s run-first game plan despite having other weapons. The lack of targets for Kyle Pitts and Drake London is a mystery, and the split backfield between Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier has continued to leave fans confused to start the season. That being said, the plus-money price is a product of how poor the NFC South is this season. The Falcons are live in this division, which could make this a losing wager.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.