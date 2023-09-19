Wild Card Wonders: A Crazy Race to the Finish in the NL by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

With the National League Wild Card race tighter than a brand-new baseball glove, teams are desperately trying to clinch their MLB postseason spots. Only a slim margin separates the contenders, and every game now carries the weight of the entire season. Let’s dive into the drama.

With the San Francisco Giants merely two games out of tying for the third and final wild card spot, tonight’s faceoff against the Arizona Diamondbacks is pivotal. Zac Gallen, stepping up to the mound for Arizona, has been nothing short of magnificent at home. If only home starts mattered, Gallen would have the Cy Young award in his trophy case. However, tonight’s clash is more about the Giants’ struggles than the Diamondbacks’ might.

Yes, Arizona has shown some spark lately, but it’s hard to ignore the Giants’ recent debacle against the Colorado Rockies – four straight games without a victory. Tonight’s match could be dubbed a ‘must-win’ for the Giants, but weren’t those games against the Rockies must-win, too? The Rockies have been generous with victories lately, but the Giants, unfortunately, left empty-handed. The doubleheader fiasco against the Rockies is hard to digest – two opportunities, zero wins. It paints a grim picture of the Giants’ postseason dreams.

Taking the Philadelphia Phillies out of the picture (assuming they secure a playoff berth), we are left with a motley crew for the last berths: the Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, and, of course, the Giants. So, which two teams might grab those coveted wild card spots?

Revisiting last night, the Marlins, fresh from a 16-run spectacle against the Atlanta Braves, managed a mere run against the New York Mets. Meanwhile, the Reds triumphed over the playoff-bound Minnesota Twins, defying expectations. The Marlins and Reds both showcase promising baseball, but can both clinch a spot? Perhaps not.

Given the recent dynamics, the Cubs, once seeming like sure bets, have dwindled in form and might fall short. Thus, putting the pieces of the puzzle together and weighing recent performances, the final prediction for those two golden wild card berths seems to be the Diamondbacks and the Marlins.

But as we’ve learned from this wild card race, predictions are as volatile as a curveball. Only time will tell which teams will stand tall when the dust settles. Batter up, baseball fans – we’re in for a thrilling finale!

