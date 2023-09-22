Winners from this Week's Champions League Action by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

It was an action-packed week of soccer in the UEFA Champions League this past week, with the competition’s group stage finally underway across the continent.

As we look to recap all of the most noteworthy results from the opening fixtures, we discuss the biggest winners from Matchweek 1.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Arsenal Wallops PSV in Champions League Return

In their return to Champions League play for the first time since 2017, Arsenal looked the part in a comfortable 4-0 victory over PSV. As the Gunners have continued to improve their squad under the watching eye of Mikel Arteta, they are slowly becoming a legitimate contender in this competition. A real test may come on an away trip against Sevilla on October 24.

Real Sociedad Gets Crucial Point vs. Inter

What a gutsy draw at home for Real Sociedad against Inter Milan. La Real has struggled to find footing early in the La Liga season, sitting just 11th in the table with six points across five matches. They will take a draw against Inter, hoping to advance out of the group with the Italians in a few months. Only time will tell if Imanol Alguacil can get his squad operating at a higher level as we get deeper into the group-stage fixtures.

Galatasaray Complete Comeback vs. Copenhagen

Everything looked done and dusted for Galatasaray against Copenhagen on Wednesday night. Facing a 2-0 deficit late in the second half, a red card for Elias Jelert opened the door just a crack. The Turkish side burst through it in the 86th and 88th minute with two cracking goals from Sacha Boey and Tete to bring them level. It may mean nothing for their knockout stage hopes in a group with Bayern Munich and Manchester United, but it keeps them in contention for third place and a Europa League spot this season.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.