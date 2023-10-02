3 Things We Learned From the Georgia Bulldogs After Week 5 by SportsGrid 4 Hours Ago

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to three-peat as National champions and have started the regular season with a 5-0 record.

SportsGrid looks at their season so far and their Week 5 win against Auburn.

1. Brock Bowers is That Dude

There are a lot of weapons to like on the Georgia Bulldogs offense, and there will be even more once this group gets fully healthy. No matter who’s healthy, though, Brock Bowers will be the leader on the offense. If you’re a mock draft fan, many analysts have Bowers targeted as a potential top-five pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and for good reason. Bowers was sensational against the Auburn Tigers in Week 5 and was the biggest reason the Bulldogs escaped the oldest rivalry in the deep South with a perfect record. The 6’4″ tight end hauled in 100 yards or more for the second consecutive game, tallying eight catches for 157 yards and a touchdown. Bowers is borderline unguardable and is a complete mismatch for opposing defenses. If Bowers can stay on the field, he’s a key to helping them return to the promised lands.

2. The Defense Isn’t Elite Anymore

Just because we’re saying the defense isn’t elite anymore doesn’t mean it’s not a strong unit. This group is a definite strength for the program, and the return of Javon Bullard helped elevate them in Week 5. Still, there aren’t a lot of game-changers on the defense line, which could limit them overall. Mykel Williams has the potential to be an impact player, but that will ultimately come with more time. This roster can still win a national title, but it will arrive on the back of a more balanced approach, which Kirby Smart seems to know. We still like this group overall but will need more consistency and progress.

3. Carson Beck Can be a Star

A new era is upon the Bulldogs at quarterback, with Carson Beck taking the reigns from Stetson Bennett. There was some skepticism about whether Beck could lead this team on offense. He’s erased that early with his strong play. In 2023, Beck has thrown for 1,497 yards and seven touchdowns. He looked extremely calm in the pocket on the Bulldogs game-winning drive in Week 5 against Auburn, which was a big test during his first road start. Beck has looked comfortable through five starts and has only turned the ball over twice through air, which is promising. The Bulldogs are getting into the meat and potatoes portion of their schedule, and we will learn a lot about Beck and this offense over that time.

