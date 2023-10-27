3 Things We Learned From the Tampa Bay Buccaneers After Week 8

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn’t complete the comeback against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 on Thursday Night Football.

SportsGrid has more on Tampa Bay through Week 8.

1. White can Help the Bucs Move Football Through the Air

It’s become clear the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having a difficult time running the football. It’s just not the bread and butter of this team anymore. With that said, we’re not blaming one party. Running back Rachaad White has been a productive member of this offense in 2023, but his best efforts have come in the receiving game. White finished the Week 8 clash against the Bills with seven catches for 70 yards. It’s hardly a surprise to see White thriving in the passing game, notable because that’s something running backs have done often with Baker Mayfield at quarterback. White can help this Tampa Bay offense move the football and is a nice safety blanket that should continue to be involved in this role moving forward.

2. Tampa Bay Needs to get Mike Evans and Chris Godwin More Involved

In a game where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost by just six points, it’s almost unacceptable that Chris Godwin and Mike Evans combined for just eight receptions. When you factor in Evans and Godwin, they are two alpha wideouts that demand a high target share to succeed. Evans got the Bucs within one score late, but seeing him get involved in the offense in the fourth quarter is unacceptable. Yes, the Bills defense had a solid showing, but Tampa Bay should have had a better game plan when you factor in Buffalo’s injuries on that side of the ball. It’s clear that the offensive line needs to give Mayfield more time in the pocket, but if they can sort that out, Evans and Godwin will find ways to make plays when targeted.

3. The Defense Remains the Focal Point for Tampa Bay

Although they allowed 24 points, the defense wasn’t why the Buccaneers couldn’t overcome the Bills on Thursday night. They limited the damage and even created a turnover but couldn’t do enough offensively to turn the game in their favor. The Bucs don’t have a perfect defense, but they give them a chance to win every week. They did that again on Thursday. Despite being down by double-digits on multiple occasions, the final score had the Bucs within a touchdown. The Bills have had a solid offense, and Tampa Bay has a defensive performance they can build on heading into Week 9.

