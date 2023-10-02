5 NFL Teams to be Worried About After Week 4 by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

Week 4 of the NFL season gave us many things we didn’t see coming. Here are the five teams who made headlines for the wrong reasons.

Cincinnati Bengals

What a disaster the Cincinnati Bengals have been so far. People were hopeful Cincinnati could turn it around after winning last Monday night to become 1-2. Sunday couldn’t have gone any worse for the Bengals. Joe Burrow is still hurt, and it’s hard to imagine him getting healthier playing behind that offensive line. With a game looming against the Arizona Cardinals, Zac Taylor must consider sitting Burrow for a week to salvage the season. It’s only making matters worse by having Burrow push ahead.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Is Matt Canada still employed? The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has no creativity, is entirely predictable, and isn’t at the level of professional football. Kenny Pickett has no chance to succeed with Canada as his play-caller, and we’re at the point where it’s hard to even tune in to a Steelers game. Credit needs to be given where it’s due, as the Houston Texans looked impressive yesterday. However, Mike Tomlin could experience his first losing season as the Steelers head coach, all thanks to his incompetent offensive coordinator.

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons lost their second consecutive game on Sunday, and given how they’ve looked, it’s hard to have any confidence in them going forward. Despite playing reasonably strong opponents in the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions these past two weeks, they won’t be going anywhere with Desmond Ridder at quarterback. He isn’t an NFL starting quarterback. With plenty of talented pieces on this Falcons roster, namely Bijan Robinson, Atlanta seems to be a looming playoff team next offseason that will be heavily invested in the quarterback market.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers tried to give the game away again, but Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders couldn’t take it. Even though it ultimately didn’t matter, Davante Adams caught a touchdown that wasn’t ruled as such on the field. Instead of reviewing it, McDaniels rushed to try and convert a fourth and one. Yes, it worked out, but McDaniels’s failure to challenge in that scenario clearly shows his inability to manage a game effectively. Inexcusable, and eventually, that recklessness will cost the Raiders. In the following drive, not only did the Raiders repeat the same play they used on second and goal the previous drive, but they had Adams as the decoy in a pick play that got intercepted. I don’t care what you’re trying to accomplish, but Adams should never be a decoy in a space to tie the game. Coaching malpractice was on full display, showing that the Raiders will never win with McDaniels at the helm.

New England Patriots

What a disaster the New England Patriots had in Jerry’s World. In nothing short of an embarrassing performance, the Patriots got laughed out of Dallas. Yes, it was not an ideal spot for the Patriots after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, but come on, 38-3? Now we all have to deal with the insufferable Cowboys’ talking head exclaiming they are back, thanks, New England. Anyway, Mac Jones got benched after putting up the most embarrassing quarterback performance we saw on Sunday, and their supposedly top-ten defense got utterly torched. If New England continues to spiral, we could see the dynasty that brought the Patriots six titles to be torn down.

