Arizona Cardinals are Underdogs Worth Betting On in Week 4

The Unforeseen Rise of the Cardinals

Despite the critics and naysayers, the Arizona Cardinals have had a stellar start to the season. At 3-0 against the spread, their success has caught the attention of bettors. Labeled as the “Misfit toys,” they’ve shown resilience against formidable opponents, challenging the narrative surrounding them.

Cowboys Vs. Patriots: Betting Tips and Predictions

Assessing The Recent Matchups

Against the Giants: Pushed to the limit by the New York Giants, a team often undervalued, the Cardinals showcased their determination.

Dominance against the Cowboys: Toppling what many consider the best team in the NFC East, the Cardinals did not just rely on their passing game. With James Conner running for 98 yards and the team averaging 4.1 yards per carry, they proved their versatility against a strong Dallas defense.

Facing San Francisco: Betting Insights

Playing Safe with Arizona: If you’ve been siding with Arizona and the points in their first three games, you’d be enjoying a perfect record. This trend might entice some bettors to stick with the Cardinals, especially given the points spread for the upcoming match against the 49ers.

Evaluating San Francisco: With some injury concerns and the unpredictable performance of their running backs, the 49ers have their challenges. However, a certain streak is catching the attention of bettors – the touchdown streak. The odds and the potential returns, especially with the “two touchdown” bets, are generating buzz.

Potential Betting Angles

Avoiding the Hefty Point Spread: Laying down 14 points might be a risky proposition for many, especially given Arizona’s recent performances. A close divisional game like this one offers unpredictable outcomes.

The “Touchdown Streak” Bet: While some believe the streak will continue, offering tempting odds, it’s a proposition some bettors might find intriguing. However, always remember to assess the risk versus the reward.

Conclusion

The Cardinals’ matchup against the 49ers is filled with intrigue from a betting perspective. While the Cardinals have been the surprise package so far, facing San Francisco poses a unique challenge. Whether you’re a seasoned bettor or new to the scene, this game promises to be an exciting affair, both on and off the field. Always remember, though, to make informed decisions and never bet more than you can afford to lose.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.