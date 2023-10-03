Bengals vs. Cardinals: Is Cincinnati's Ground Game Key in Arizona? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Fresh from a surprising loss in Tennessee as favorites, the Cincinnati Bengals are set to tackle another NFL challenge on the road. This Sunday, they head to Arizona, once again pegged as favorites against the Arizona Cardinals by three points, with a total of 44.5.

While the Cardinals fell short against the San Francisco 49ers last week, failing to cover a 14-point spread as the Niners clinched a late touchdown, they’ve shown resilience in their previous games. The Cardinals have been defying odds and expectations, covering significant spreads in their earlier matchups, especially those hefty six, seven, and even 12-point spreads. However, this week’s three-point spread against the Bengals presents a different challenge.

The Bengals’ star quarterback, Joe Burrow, might be dealing with an injury, but given their performance in the Monday night clash against the Rams two weeks ago, one could anticipate the Bengals resorting to a more methodical offensive approach against the Cardinals. A 21-13 or 20-13 victory for the Bengals seems plausible, with a series of short, efficient passes dominating their offensive drives.

Joshua Dobbs of the Cardinals had a stellar 289 yards in a previous outing, but expecting a similar performance against the Bengals’ defense might be wishful thinking. Cincinnati’s defense managed to curtail the prowess of Matt Stafford a few weeks ago, restricting him following consecutive 300-yard games and sacking him a whopping six times. This resilient front will be eager to display a similar tenacity against the Cardinals.

But perhaps the ace up Cincinnati’s sleeve is their ground attack. The Bengals might just deploy a run-heavy strategy against Arizona, catching them off-guard and grinding out crucial yards.

As the Bengals gear up for this desert showdown against the Cardinals, it promises to be an intense and strategic battle. With both teams bringing their A-game, it’s a matchup that NFL fans won’t want to miss.

