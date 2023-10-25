Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Betting Preview

In the ever-unpredictable landscape of the NFL, the Buffalo Bills have been a team that keeps us guessing. Just when we thought they had regained their form by dismantling the Miami Dolphins, reality struck when they barely scraped past the New York Giants and succumbed to the New England Patriots. The oddsmakers are now telling us that the Bills we’ve seen aren’t the real deal, as they enter their Thursday night showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 8.5-point favorites, with a total set at 42.5 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, the Buccaneers had a peculiar game against the Atlanta Falcons. It felt like they were trying to gift-wrap the game to Atlanta, offering it once, twice, thrice, and more. The Falcons, however, politely declined, which led to an enthralling back-and-forth. This season, the Buccaneers have been a puzzle.

Undoubtedly, Tampa Bay possesses formidable assets in the form of star receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. But the key to the Buccaneers’ success usually hinges on whether Baker Mayfield can operate comfortably under minimal pressure. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, the Bills are known for generating consistent quarterback pressure. Although not playing a full complement of snaps, Von Miller has added to their formidable defensive front.

However, here’s the catch â€“ Buffalo’s defense, beyond their fierce defensive line, is currently ravaged by injuries. The loss of standout players like Tre’Davious White and Matt Milano has left the back seven in disarray. Milano’s absence is particularly significant, as he not only brings talent but also leadership to the defense. His versatility as a tackler and coverage specialist is irreplaceable. The Bills’ inability to find a suitable replacement for him is expected to have a tangible impact on their ability to secure decisive victories.

While the Buccaneers may not emerge as victors in this matchup, there are compelling reasons to consider them at +8.5 points. The short week, combined with the Bills’ injury woes and Josh Allen nursing a shoulder injury, create a somewhat precarious situation for Buffalo. The Buccaneers, boasting a potent passing game, might be in the right place at the right time. With Buffalo’s porous defense and the possibility of a late-game let-up, if they’re ahead comfortably, the Buccaneers could position themselves for a backdoor cover.

In this clash of contrasting narratives, the Bills may still be favored, but don’t be too quick to count out the Buccaneers, who might prove the oddsmakers wrong once again. In the NFL, as they say, expect the unexpected.

