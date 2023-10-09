Is Earning a Bye the Kiss of Death in MLB Playoffs? by SportsGrid 14 Minutes Ago

A fascinating twist is unfolding in the MLB postseason, challenging conventional wisdom about the advantages of a bye. Teams that secure a bye allowing them to bypass the wild card series, seem to be finding themselves in a rather precarious position.

On Saturday, three out of the four teams that sat out the wild card series suffered defeats on their home turf. This unexpected outcome comes in the wake of Major League Baseball altering its postseason format. In fact, teams with this supposed ‘advantage’ have managed only a 9-11 record in divisional round games.

Looking closer at these results, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves, the top dogs in the National League holding the first and second seeds, were both ousted in the NLDS last year. Despite their impressive regular-season credentials, their exit from the postseason is a testament to this newfound trend.

The Dodgers, Braves, and the Baltimore Orioles are walking on thin ice after succumbing to Game 1 losses at home. The big question now looms: which of these three juggernauts, if any, can rally from a one-nothing hole?

As the postseason drama continues, the entire baseball fraternity will be keeping a close eye on these developments. The changing tides in the MLB postseason dynamics make every pitch, every hit, and every game all the more riveting. It’s a stark reminder that nothing’s ever truly set in stone in baseball.

