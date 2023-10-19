Jags HC Doug Pederson Expects Trevor Lawrence to Start TNF vs. Saints

Well, if the words of the bench boss mean anything, the Jacksonville Jaguars should have Trevor Lawrence for their Thursday Night Football clash with the New Orleans Saints. Head Coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence has seen improvement in his left knee sprain and should be good to start, pending a pregame workout.

The Jags pivot was a limited participant on the Jaguars’ practice report on both Tuesday and Wednesday and, at one point, looked to be trending to missing tonight’s game. Jacksonville is on a short week after beating the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, so when Lawrence showed up on the injury report, most assumed the worst, with just a few days to get ready for New Orleans.

The lines seem to have reacted somewhat to the likelihood that Jacksonville will deploy its starting quarterback. After opening as high as a +3-point underdog, the Jags are now as low as +1.5 at the FanDuel Sportsbook.

