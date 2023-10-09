Judging AFC Overreactions and Facts from Week 5 by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Week 5 didn’t change much in the AFC championship picture as the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Miami Dolphins all won, but plenty was learned for others hoping to get over the hump.

Here are our takes on five things that stood out to us this weekend.

New England Needs to Blow it Up

Overreaction or Accurate Reaction? Accurate Reaction

I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but if any other coach besides Bill Belichick were in charge of the New England Patriots, they would have been fired postgame. In my time following football, I can’t recall a more embarrassing two-week stretch for any team that was worse than what the Patriots just put together. How much worse can it get in New England than being outscored 72-3? While their loss to the Dallas Cowboys was ugly, they were facing a motivated Dallas team on the road after all, but to come back home against a relatively mediocre New Orleans Saints and get blanked is inexcusable. If Mac Jones wants a job in the NFL next season, he should fake an injury and not play another down for the Patriots. While he has struggled, he isn’t being put in the best position to succeed. New England had their glory days, but it’s time to tear it down and completely rebuild.

Cincinnati Can Win AFC North

Overreaction or Accurate Reaction? Accurate Reaction

The AFC North had themselves a weekend. The Pittsburgh Steelers are somehow 3-2 after a comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens, but in the 4:00 p.m. window, the Cincinnati Bengals looked like their old selves against the Arizona Cardinals. Joe Burrow looked healthy and comfortable in the pocket in easily his best showing this season, and Ja’Marr Chase put together a video game-like performance as he went for 15 catches, 192 yards, and three touchdowns. In the future, they’ll have a winnable game Sunday at home against Seattle that they desperately need, with games against San Francisco and Buffalo following. Still, if Cincinnati carries its momentum against the Seahawks, they’ll have more than enough confidence in their ability to take down San Francisco and Buffalo.

The Colts can win the AFC South Still

Overreaction or Accurate Reaction? Overreaction

Through five weeks, I don’t think many expected the Indianapolis Colts to have a winning record, but they have played well. Shane Steichen is an incredible coach; their running game is elite, and their defensive front can be a game-changer. However, one thing remains true: Anthony Richardson doesn’t know how to protect himself, as he is now expected to be out for about a month due to injury. Gardner Minshew steps into the spotlight as the Colts are tied for the division lead, and while he took down the Baltimore Ravens in his other start, I can’t see it continuing. He’ll go up against his old team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are beginning to find their groove, with two elite defenses in the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints before an easy matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Still, Indy has exceeded expectations, but all good things have to end at some point.

The Broncos Need to Blow it upâ€¦ Already

Overreaction or Accurate Reaction? Accurate Reaction

Sean Payton was supposed to come in and change the Denver Broncos that Nathaniel Hackett wrecked, right? Well, Hackett and the New York Jets offense just destroyed the Broncos. All offseason, we saw Payton and players from the Broncos taking shots at the former head coach, and now, amid a disastrous Broncos season, Hackett gets the last laugh. All around, nothing is working in Denverâ€”nothing. Russell Wilson isn’t a difference-maker anymore, the offense is bland, and the defense has been hammered all year. Denver needs a reset button in the biggest of ways.

