London Calling: Bills Battle Jaguars from Tottenham Stadium

As the NFL’s International Series continues, the excitement is building for the eleventh game to be played in London. The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face off against the surging Buffalo Bills, a team that has captured three straight victories and appeared absolutely dominant in the process. Given the Bills’ recent form, they are entering the game as a 5.5-point favorite.

Jacksonville has opted for a different strategy this time around, choosing to remain in London throughout the week. For some, this decision poses questions about the given point spread.

Sure, Jacksonville has acclimated to the environment, but are they realistically in the same class as the Bills? They have the advantage of not dealing with recent travel fatigue, while Buffalo just wrapped up an intense divisional game against Miami.

Buffalo, despite being favorites, faces some challenges of its own. Notably, they were hoping to give Von Miller more practice time. While he has been cleared to play and is with the team, the star hasn’t worn pads in a significant amount of time. Moreover, the relocation of this game to London also strikes a chord with the Bill’s Mafia, as this was originally slated as a Buffalo home game.

Yet, the direction in which the odds seem to be leaning, with the point total and Jacksonville getting five points, doesn’t quite sit well with some experts. Regardless of whether Jacksonville has stayed in London or if Buffalo just flew in for the game, the Bills are poised to make a strong statement. There’s an evident issue with Doug Pederson and his Jacksonville team at the moment. We can’t quite pinpoint it, but we wouldn’t place our trust in them merely because they’ve stayed put in London. The Bills, currently on a mission, have the ability to dominate here.

Sunday’s game promises to be an electric encounter, and fans around the globe will be keen to see if Jacksonville’s strategy pays off or if Buffalo continues their powerful run.

