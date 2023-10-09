Mile High Misfortunes: Analyzing Denver's Costly Decisions by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The NFL is unforgiving regarding poor performances, and the Denver Broncos have become a prime example of that. Despite bold moves in the off-season, they sport a 1-4 record. Even their sole win against the Chicago Bears can’t be credited to their prowess but to unfortunate decision-making from Bears’ coach Matt Eberflus.

But what’s genuinely perplexing is the sequence of choices the Denver franchise made over the last couple of years. A deep dive into their recent transactions tells a tale of huge investments with minimal returns.

To reignite the spark in Mile High City, the Broncos didn’t aim for minor adjustments; they went all out. They acquired Russell Wilson, a premier quarterback (debatable), in a blockbuster deal that cost them two first-round picks, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, and several key players, all sent to the Seattle Seahawks.

But that wasn’t the end. Recognizing the need for a leadership change, the Broncos also traded for Sean Payton to spearhead the team. This came with its own price: a first and second-round pick, as Payton was still contracted with the New Orleans Saints.

Regarding financial commitments, Denver dished out a staggering $245 million over five years for Wilson and a hefty $100 million five-year deal for Payton.

Their current season’s 1-4 record and their paltry six wins in the last 22 games over two seasons paint a grim picture. The recent loss to the New York Jets and former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, whom Payton had publicly criticized, only adds to the narrative of their deteriorating performance.

There’s no sugarcoating it. The returns have been meager for all the assets and money poured into reshaping the team. With mounting pressure and increasing scrutiny, Payton, Wilson, and the entire Broncos’ squad have found themselves in a tight spot.

With its passionate fans and rich football legacy, the Mile High City expected victories and was ready to embrace a new era of dominance. But so far, the gamble hasn’t paid off, and unless a dramatic turnaround happens soon, this period might be remembered as one of the most expensive missteps in the franchise’s history.

