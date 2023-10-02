MLB's New Rules Are Not as Sinister as Originally Thought by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

We did it, fam! The MLB’s regular season is complete, and we are speeding toward an exciting postseason. As is the case with all things, the end of a season is a pause for reflection as we re-assess the highs and lows of the previous campaign.

Season of Change

The most notable change for the MLB this year was implementing their pace-of-play rules. For a game as historic as baseball, it was inevitable that change would be met with resistance. Franchises have been around for over a hundred years, and the game has remained unchanged over that stretch.

That is until this year. Robert Manfred updated the pace of play rules, implementing a ‘play clock’ for batters and pitchers. Moreover, he increased the size of the bases to make it easier for baserunners to steal bags and instituted rules pertaining to defensive alignment. The end result was a thrilling season in which multiple records were broken. More importantly, the MLB reversed a longstanding trend with its downtrodden viewership.

Part of growing up is recognizing that change is good; this year’s MLB product reflects that.

Record-Setting Campaign

After witnessing all of our triumphs in 2023, no one will dispute that these changes weren’t good for the game.

Although we haven’t come close to matching previous season-total records, it’s a nearly impossible feat to catch the steroid era. Moreover, there’s been a surge in personal accolades this season, with several star players taking advantage of the new landscape.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is the poster boy for change. The Atlanta Braves slugger became the first player in MLB history to swat 40 dingers and steal 70 bases. In doing so, he put himself in the limelight to claim the first MVP award of his career.

Left-handed batters also have something to celebrate. The shift ban has opened the door for lefties to put up elite metrics again. Cody Bellinger had a renaissance this season, re-capturing his MVP form. Likewise, Cory Seager, Matt Olson, and Juan Soto had career-best campaigns.

It will be exciting to see how players continue to thrive in the current environment.

In-Person vs. At-Home Viewing Experiences

Whether we like to admit it, baseball is a business. The most telling impact on whether these changes are good is reflected in their bottom line.

Viewership has sky-rocketed this year, with attendance and TV revenue up. But it’s important to distinguish between these viewing experiences in assessing how the rule changes have impacted the game.

With the average game lasting around two and a half hours, baseball enthusiasts can sit down to watch a contest without it coming at the expense of their entire evening. And while the viewing experience is comfortable at home, catching a game live means there’s less time for snacks and shopping.

Just two and a half minutes separate innings, meaning people don’t have enough time to get up and use the facilities. Some of those deficits are offset by snack and drink vendors, but in-person viewers must accept that they will miss at least parts of the game.

However, fans are returning in droves, suggesting that watching a fast-paced game means more than enjoying all the amenities a ballpark has to offer.

Hope for the Future

As good as this experience has been, it also inspires hope for a brighter tomorrow.

In the spirit of leading the professional sports world in innovation, it’s time for the MLB to recognize that change is required behind home plate. Egregious balls and strike calls continue to plague the game, impacting the integrity of its officials.

Blown calls, particularly late in the season (ahem, Angel Hernandez), are taking the shine off what has been an otherwise spectacular year.

Minor leagues are already testing a call-review system at home plate, and it shouldn’t be long before those strategies infiltrate the MLB.

As the MLB’s regular season concludes, our most virtuous takeaway is that it’s possible to accept change and still be romantic about baseball.

