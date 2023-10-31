NASCAR Odds: Which Championship 4 Driver Is Favorite To Win At Phoenix?

The NASCAR Cup Series season is one race away from crowning this year’s champions as the Championship 4 battle at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.

Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Kyle Larson are the four remaining drivers in the quest for the NASCAR title following the final race in the Round of 8 at Martinsville.

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds at +150 that Larson would win his second title in three years, with his first in 2021.

Larson’s lone win at the Avondale, Arizona racetrack came when he won the NASCAR Cup Series championship two years ago. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver has six Top-5s including coming in fourth earlier this year in the March race and four Top-10s.

Behind the favorite, FanDuel set the odds at +250 that either Byron or Blaney would win the NASCAR Cup Series title followed by Bell at +300.

Byron, Blaney and Bell are all racing for their first NASCAR Cup Series title. Byron is the only other driver in the Championship 4 to win at Phoenix when he took the checkered flag in March.

To go along with his win, Byron has five Top-10 finishes in seven career races in Avondale. His worst finish came in 18th in the spring 2022 race. This season the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports driver won a series-leading six races en route to his first Championship 4 appearance after three previous playoff berths.

The final push for the Bill France Cup begins on Saturday when the drivers hit the track and jockey for the best position with qualifying starting at 4:35 p.m. ET.