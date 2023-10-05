Newcastle, Barca, & Lazio Champions League Winners for Matchday 2 by SportsGrid 38 Minutes Ago

On Tuesday, it was another eventful matchday in the UEFA Champions League, with half of the groups in action in the second round of fixtures. As PSG and Barcelona headlined Wednesday’s schedule, there were many intriguing results. We dive into the three biggest winners from Tuesday’s action in European play.

Newcastle Thrash PSG at St. James’ Park

St. James’ Park was at its best on Wednesday night, hosting its first Champions League fixture in two decades. The Magpies were back and better than ever in Europe’s most prestigious competition, thrashing PSG 4-1 in front of a deafening crowd. It was great to see Miguel Almiron find the back of the net to open things up, one of the few players remaining in the squad who has been there through the club’s rebuild. Newcastle now sit atop the group as their fairytale unfolds under new ownership.

Barcelona Survive Tricky Away Fixture

It wasn’t easy for Barcelona on their away trip to Porto, but they snatched the victory with a lone goal from Ferran Torres in an otherwise even match. Things got dicey after a red card was given to Gavi in second-half stoppage time, but the Spanish side could hold on for all three points. It now slots them in first place within Group H and in the driver’s seat to make it through to the group stage after failing to do so last season.

Lazio Takes all Three Points at the Death

What a dramatic victory for Lazio to seal all three points in a compact Group E. It was a 94th-minute winner that pushed the Italian club past Celtic with just over a minute of stoppage time to play as 36-year-old Pedro soared up for the header. It elevates them to second place, only behind Atletico Madrid. With Feyenoord sitting just behind on three points in third, Group E could come down to a dramatic finish for those knockout spots.

