NFL Debut of Will Levis: Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans

In an eagerly anticipated NFL showdown, Will Levis, the second overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, is set to make his debut for the Tennessee Titans. Levis, the young and promising quarterback, will take the field at home in Nashville as the Titans go head-to-head with the Atlanta Falcons. The betting lines favor Atlanta by 2.5 points, with an over-under set at a modest 35.5 points.

What can we expect from Will Levis in his NFL debut?

We don’t expect a spectacular performance, but we do anticipate that the game plan will be tailored around his strengths. We know Levis has a strong arm and is an athletic quarterback, but this is a significant moment for him as he steps onto the NFL stage. While some may not consider this game a major one for the Tennessee Titans, we have to keep in mind the uncertainty surrounding the remainder of their season. With rumors of Derrick Henry’s departure and potential trades involving Ryan Tannehill and defensive prospects, it’s unclear what lies ahead for the Titans. Whether it’s a rookie quarterback or a seasoned veteran, the Titans’ offense faces challenges, especially with uncertainties surrounding their receiving corps. DeAndre Hopkins missed practice, and there are questions about who will be available on Sunday. Given these factors, the Atlanta Falcons seem like a logical choice.

In saying that, why is the betting line only at 2.5 points? Last week, the Falcons didn’t exactly shine, but they managed to secure a divisional victory on the road. Shouldn’t they be expected to perform well against a rookie quarterback? It’s a similar situation to the recent Milwaukee Bucks game against the Philadelphia 76ers, where the odds seemed baked in, acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding the rookie quarterback’s performance. We expect a game that’s slowed down by both teams, with a low-scoring affair. If the total stays at 35.5, we might be looking at a game where the first mistake becomes critical. And if Bijan Robinson takes the field, it could add an exciting dimension to the matchup. However, even in a low-scoring game, we still lean towards the Atlanta Falcons. This game has the makings of a final score like 17-14.

As NFL fans eagerly await the debut of Will Levis, there’s no doubt that this matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans has its fair share of intrigue and uncertainty. Whether it’s a high-scoring affair or a defensive showdown, football enthusiasts can’t wait to see how this game unfolds on Sunday.

