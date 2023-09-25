The Chiefs stood at the center of both the football and entertainment universe Sunday when Taylor Swift attended Kansas City’s 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears and essentially confirmed rumors she is dating Travis Kelce.

Swift joined the energized crowd when Kelce caught a three-yard touchdown during the third quarter.

As football fans now combine with the “Swifties” on social media, the nickname given to Taylor Swift’s devoted supporters, one football account decided to assist any potential newcomers to the sport.

The account NFL_Memes comically posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a guide of key NFL rules and storylines.

The NFL explained for Swifties new to football! pic.twitter.com/9ttbw7cRJZ — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 25, 2023

How long will the Swift-Kelce rumors continue to swirl? That’s yet to be seen. But the duo certainly has turned the Swifties and the rest of social media upside down.