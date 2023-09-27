Pop star Taylor Swift has fans all across the globe and now that she is dating NFL star Travis Kelce, the sports world has lit a fire as well.

From Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to Kelce’s teammates, everyone seems to have an opinion on the newly exposed relationship.

Add the Boston Bruins to the list.

In a recent TikTok video, several Bruins players and head coach Jim Montgomery chimed in after the duo set social media on fire with Swift’s attendance at the Chiefs’ game on Sunday.

Bruins superstar David Pastrnak didn’t come up with an original comment, the Czechnia native simply referred to Belichick’s comment: “Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest.”

“That’s definitely one of my favorite comments I heard about that,” Pastrnak said. “So, sticking with that.”

Jeremy Swayman said Kelce would probably sell a lot of jerseys with the added publicity while his tandem netminder Linus Ullmark had more of a vibe with his response.

“Love that for Swifties — all day,” Ullmark said.

Forward Jake DeBrusk seemed truly invested in the relationship as he discussed Swift and Kelce and whether or not they held hands in public.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery made an admission with his feelings regarding the couple.

“I’m a Swiftie and I’m a Kelce fan, so party on,” he said. “My daughters love it.”