Taylor Swift Effect: Chiefs Top Ratings, Including Female Viewers

Taylor Swift entered the lives of many NFL fans last Sunday, and Swifties came out in full force, too.

Swift and Travie Kelce were rumored to be dating earlier this month, and while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn’t confirm the rumors, the romantic fever entered the NFL space and grew larger when the Grammy Award winner was in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium sitting next to Kelce’s mother.

Kansas City ran the Chicago Bears off GEHA Field with a 41-10 win, and Patrick Mahomes threw Kelce a bone with a touchdown pass, which Swift celebrated wildly along with other Chiefs fans.

Swift’s appearance and reaction to the game were much more entertaining than the matchup itself, but FOX Sports revealed Tuesday the Chiefs-Bears game was the most-watched NFL telecast of the week at 24.3 million viewers. The matchup also ranked first in every female demographic, including the 12-49 demo.

It sometimes can be an oversimplification to credit one person for an increase in ratings, but it’s hard not to align the dots together and surmise Swift was the draw for the game, and the NFL has taken full advantage by featuring her in as many social posts as possible.

The effect also was seen in merchandise with Kelce’s jersey sales up 400%, a Fanatics spokesperson told the Associated Press via ESPN.

The league continues to try to increase its female viewership, especially with players like Deshaun Watson accused of sexual misconduct and the lack of repercussions for players accused of domestic violence. The NFL likely will try to gain favor from Swift’s fans as long as she remains connected to Kelce.

Kansas City plays the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on ‘Sunday Night Football,” so don’t be surprised to see Swift at another game and for the NBC broadcast to talk about her and Kelce.

The New England Patriots don’t play the Chiefs until Week 15, so Bill Belichick will have to wait until then for his reunion with Swift.