Mac Jones, a documented Swiftie, wasn’t able to completely stiff arm a question about the music sensation and her new NFL beau.

Jones certainly was in a spot to use the standard Patriots lines with the media this week. The third-year quarterback was coming off another on-field controversy and New England now is bracing for a road matchup against one of the most talented defenses in the league.

So when NBC10’s Nicole Menner asked Jones if he had any thoughts on Taylor Swift apparently dating Travis Kelce, the Patriots signal-caller understandably and expectedly replied with a “no comment.” But Jones, who attended one of Swift’s Era’s Tour concerts at Gillette Stadium, eventually took the bait.

“It is pretty sick though,” Jones told Menner.

Even Bill Belichick was sucked in by the storm that is the Swift-Kelce romance news cycle. The longtime Patriots head coach, who rarely entertains non-football questions, noted how dating Swift would be the greatest catch of Kelce’s Pro Football Hall of Fame-worthy career.

The chatter about the Chiefs star and the 12-time Grammy Award winner shouldn’t slow down any time soon either. Swift reportedly will be at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night to watch Kelce and company battle the New York Jets.