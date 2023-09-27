Is there a single NFL fan who thought they’d be reading a story about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Bill Belichick prior to the start of the 2023 season?

No? Good. We thought we were going crazy.

The whirlwind that has been Kelce and Swift’s romance(?) has taken the world by storm, with Kansas City Chiefs fans, Swifties and the general public all becoming consumed by a relationship that seemingly popped up out of nowhere.

The response, which Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have been part of, has extended throughout the NFL world — most notably involving New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest,” Belichick said Monday, prompting a response from the Chiefs tight end.

“Everyone (is talking about it). Literally, everyone,” Kelce said on the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “Even Bill Belichick, he hasn’t talked much about me outside of game weeks where we’ve played, but he made sure to remind me that that’s the best catch I’ve ever had in my life.”

“Dude, that was a great line by Bill,” Jason Kelce responded.

The talk of the relationship has only continued after the 33-year-old Grammy Award winner attended Chiefs-Bears alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna. The NFL made sure to take full advantage of her sudden interest in football, with Swifties following suit and spiking television ratings.

The two parties are hoping the media storm stops here, though.

“She’s not into media like I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows,” Travis Kelce said. “And any other show I go on from here on out. I am enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend, and so everything moving forward, me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright nah,’ kind of has to be where I keep it.”

It’s a nice sentiment from the 33-year-old tight end, but something tells us the talk is only getting started.