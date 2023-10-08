Patriots Attracting Sharp Money Ahead of Clash vs. Saints

The clash between the New England Patriots and their adversaries is shaping up to be a bettor’s paradise, with multiple sharp moves and intriguing prop bet angles. Let’s unpack this from the Patriots’ perspective and evaluate where the value lies.

Sharp Money Tilting Towards Patriots

Money Line Movement: Notably, there has been a significant influx of sharp money on the Patriots. With several high-stake bets backing New England straight up, it’s evident that expert bettors see value in the Pats this week.

Teaser Opportunity: Given the low total and the impending weather conditions, the teaser bets are making waves. With the Patriots now a slight favorite, the 1.5-point line provides an opportunity to tease the Saints and capitalize on crucial numbers.

Receiving Props to Watch: Olave and Kamara

Olave’s Underplay: Concerns surrounding Derek Carr’s shoulder condition have led sharp bettors to lean towards Chris Olave’s under for receiving yards. Given Carr’s recent short-pass tendency, there’s potential value here.

Kamara’s Over Replication: Last week, Kamara saw a spike in receptions, likely due to Carr’s injury situation. Bettors are expecting this trend to continue, making Kamara’s receptions over an enticing play.

Smith-Schuster’s Dwindling Role

JuJu’s Under: Despite being a prominent name, JuJu Smith-Schuster’s reduced involvement in the game plan makes his under on the longest reception of 13.5 an attractive bet.

Rhamondre Stevenson’s Rushing Props: Over or Under?

Stevenson’s Status: With Stevenson being upgraded but limited throughout the week, there’s speculation about his role against a formidable run defense. The Patriots’ intent to transition Zeke as the lead back adds to the intrigue.

Rush Yards and Longest Attempt: Stevenson’s prop lines at 53.5 total rushing yards and the longest rush attempt of 13.5 seem overinflated. Bettors are leaning towards the under, anticipating limited production.

Conclusion: A Prop Bet Bonanza in New England

For those looking for action-packed betting opportunities, this New England Patriots matchup offers plenty. From sharp money to prop bets, there’s a myriad of options to explore and potentially capitalize on. As the kickoff approaches, make sure to evaluate the changing dynamics and spot the best value bets in this NFL showdown.

