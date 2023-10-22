Rams’ Cooper Kupp Could Torch the Steelers in Week 7

The Los Angeles Rams are stirring the NFL scene, and when we talk about the Rams, it’s almost impossible not to bring up Cooper Kupp’s impeccable run. As we head into an intriguing week of matchups, let’s dive deep into the Rams’ offense, their betting potential, and why Cooper Kupp might just be the pumpkin spice latte of wide receivers.

Prediction: Impact of Hunt’s Availability on Ford’s Rush Yards

Cooper Kupp: The PSL Wideout

One might jest about Kupp’s preference for pumpkin spice lattes, but his on-field performance is nothing short of spectacular. With an impressive 21 targets in just two games and over 100 yards in both, it’s evident that Kupp’s chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford is brewing hot and frothy.

The Steelers’ Defensive Woes

Historically, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been synonymous with solid defense. But this year, the narrative has shifted. Ranked 30th in the league with a 25th position against the pass and 29th against the rush, their defensive unit seems out of sync. Their difficulties in covering receivers spell trouble, especially when going against a receiver of Kupp’s caliber.

Rams’ New Offensive Dynamics

With the Rams lacking Kyren Williams, they’re shifting their strategy. Zach Evans emerges as an interesting pick in DFS lineups, while the re-addition of Darrell Henderson from the practice squad indicates a potential aerial onslaught. Could this mean Matthew Stafford will be launching bombs against the Steelers’ lackluster secondary? It’s a plausible strategy.

The High Price of Betting on Kupp

While Cooper Kupp’s potential is undeniable, his hefty price tags of $9,700 on FanDuel and $9,500 on DraftKings might make some bettors hesitate. But with his current form, it’s challenging to envision a scenario where he doesn’t clock around ten catches, 100 yards, and potentially a touchdown. Yes, he’s a premium investment, but the returns could be massive, especially given the Steelers’ current form.

Value Pick for Week: Puka Nacua – The Perfect Sleeper Player

Re-evaluating the Steelers’ Defensive Legacy

For those accustomed to viewing the Steelers as a defensive juggernaut, it’s time to re-evaluate. The current numbers do not lie, and Pittsburgh seems to have defensive personnel issues that might not be fixable in the short term.

Conclusion

When considering betting strategies, the Los Angeles Rams present an enticing proposition, especially when focusing on their aerial game. Cooper Kupp, despite his high price, emerges as a potentially lucrative option given the current state of the Steelers’ defense. As we approach game day, it might just be time to sip on that pumpkin spice latte and bet on Kupp to deliver yet another standout performance.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.