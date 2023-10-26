The Ultimate +1700 Same Game Parlay for Buccaneers at Bills

We’re moving on to Week 8 of the NFL season, and after Week 7 was flipped on its head, we’re sure more chaos awaits. Beginning tonight, the Buffalo Bills will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, and as usual, we worked up a banger.

This same game parlay is valued at +1700, so be sure to check the sportsbooks for offered 50% profit boosts to push this to +2550.

A parlay this big may be a turnoff, but we’re going for the home run here as the data backs it up. Let’s ride.

Listen, I’m not high on the Bills whatsoever long term, going as far as calling them frauds, but still, I don’t think they will lose to the Bucs, who I view as even more fraudulent. Sitting as more than a touchdown favorite, the Bills haven’t lost at home this season, and I refuse to expect Baker Mayfield to win a game in Josh Allen’s house. Many people, including myself, are harsh on Buffalo, so I expect them to respond with a win in the face of adversity.

I’ll live by Stefon Diggs anytime TD and die by Stefon Diggs anytime TD. Diggs regularly appears on that board if you follow my weekly touchdown prop picks, so I have to ride with him tonight in the parlay. He’s found the endzone six times this season and in two of his last three games, and looking at the Bills team total of 26.5 tells me the books expect the Bills to respond tonight. If that’s ultimately the case and the Bills score in the ballpark of 26.5 points, you bet there is an excellent shot Diggs made his way into the endzone.

To continue on the Diggs train, I’ll keep this leg simple. In seven games this season, he’s had at least six receptions in every game. The Bucs defense does deserve some respect for how they’ve performed this year, but as I already pointed out, the team total is 26.5 for a reason. For good measure, in the three games where the Bills scored 20 or fewer points, Diggs combined for 28 catches and two touchdowns, showing he can still produce if this is a low-scoring affair.

Rookie Dalton Kincaid has already become a favorite target of Josh Allen in a short period. We’re targeting him to reach the four-catch threshold, which he has eclipsed in four of six games this season. He had his most productive game of the season in Week 7, with eight receptions for 75 yards. We won’t expect many catches tonight, but we should still see at least four.

The Buc are consistent, ideally making these parlays much easier to create. Across six games this season, Mike Evans has reached 40 yards in every game, and Chris Godwin has broken 40 yards in five of six games. These two each average over eight targets per game, clearly showing where the Bucs’ offense leans. Playing from behind, the Bucs will need to play aggressively and take some shots deep, ensuring that there will be enough passing volume for both of these guys to reach 40 yards.

The Buccaneers’ running game is so bad, but Rachaad White makes up for that with his volume through the air. White has had at least three receptions in five straight games and has an ideal matchup against a Bills defense that’s allowed opposing running backs to have at least three receptions in six consecutive games.

Baker Mayfield has been better than anyone anticipated this season, and given the lack of a running game in the Bucs offense, they’re much more reliant on him to produce touchdowns, especially in the red zone. He’s thrown a touchdown in five of six games this season, so we’ll cap off this parlay by expecting him to throw at least one.

Now, does +1700 look so crazy?

