Week 5 CFB National Championship Odds Power Rankings

The college football regular season is underway, and the Georgia Bulldogs are the odds-on favorite to win the national championship. Can the Dawgs win three in a row?

1. Georgia Bulldogs +300 (Last week: +200)

The Georgia Bulldogs survived another scare in Week 5, where they knocked off the Auburn Tigers 27-10 on the road. The reigning two-time defending national champs saw their odds of a three-peat drop from +200 to +300 over the last week of action.

2. Michigan Wolverines +400 (Last week: +600)

The Michigan Wolverines have won the Big Ten in back-to-back years and were included in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines made quick work of Nebraska in Week 1. After seeing their odds drop heading into last week, they found their odds bet down again after their big victory, rising from +600 to +400.

3. (Tie) Texas Longhorns +750 (Last week: +800)

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has stolen the show for the Texas Longhorns and is a big reason they’re a serious national title threat. The Longhorns took down the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 5, adding another impressive win to their resume. With that victory, the Longhorns saw their national title odds rise from +800 to +750.

3. (Tie) Ohio State Buckeyes +750 (Last week: +850)

The Ohio State Buckeyes had a week to sit on their crucial victory over Notre Dame. The Buckeyes are getting set for a Week 6 tilt at home against Maryland and saw their national title odds bet down for the second week in a row from +850 to +750.

5. Florida State Seminoles +950 (Last week: +800)

The Florida State Seminoles had their bye week, and they’re set to return to the field in Week 6 at home against Virginia Tech. Despite not having any game action, the Seminoles saw their national title odds drop from +800 to +950 over the last week.

6. Penn State Nittany Lions +1100 (Last week: +1200)

The Penn State Nittany Lions have continued to hold firm as a top-ten-ranked team in the country. The Nittany Lions took down the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 5 in convincing fashion, leading to their national championship odds increasing from +1200 to +1100.

7. (Tie) USC Trojans +1500 (Last week: +1600)

The USC Trojans have had no issues scoring points, and Heisman-repeat hopeful Caleb Williams is a big reason for that. The Trojans defense may be an issue, but they still saw their national title odds rise slightly over the last week from +1600 to +1500.

7. (Tie) Washington Huskies +1500 (Last week: +1800)

The Washington Huskies have one of the top offenses in the nation, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is a legitimate Heisman threat. The Huskies snuck out a close victory in Week 5 but still saw their national championship odds rise from +1800 to +1500.

9. Oregon Ducks +1600 (Last week: +2000)

The Oregon Ducks are off to a strong start in 2023. This doesn’t look like the same old Ducks. This group, led by Bo Nix at quarterback, can make a real run this season. After staying undefeated through five weeks, the Ducks saw their odds rise from +2000 to +1600.

10. Oklahoma Sooners +2500 (Last week: +3000)

The Oklahoma Sooners have continued to hang around the top ten as a potential national title threat. They’ve looked the part of a real contender, and quarterback Dillon Gabriel is playing like a Heisman candidate. The Sooners saw their odds bet down over the last week after another big win from +3000 to +2500.

College Football National Title Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Rank Team Odds 1 Georgia Bulldogs 300 2 Michigan Wolverines 400 3. (Tie) Ohio State Buckeyes 750 3. (Tie) Texas Longhorns 750 5 Florida State Seminoles 950 6 Penn State Nittany Lions 1100 7. (Tie) USC Trojans 1500 7. (Tie) Washington Huskies 1500 9 Oregon Ducks 1600 10 Oklahoma Sooners 2500

