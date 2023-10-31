Which Moves Could Transpire on NFL Trade Deadline Day?

In the world of NFL football, the spotlight is currently shining on the Washington Commanders and their intriguing situation as the NFL trade deadline looms large. A couple of standout edge rushers from Washington, most notably the highly-touted second-overall pick from a few years ago, Chase Young, are at the center of the conversation. As we analyze the state of the Commanders’ defense, it’s hard to ignore the fact that Washington finds itself at a less-than-desirable three and five record this year, trending in a negative direction.

The burning question on everyone’s mind is, what will Washington do on this critical deadline day in the NFL? In my recent reporting over the past week, insights from within the league indicate that Washington was initially inclined to wait and see if they could secure a victory against the Philadelphia Eagles to improve their record to four and four. Even though they suffered a loss to the Eagles, they find themselves just one game out of the last playoff spot, currently held by the Minnesota Vikings at four and four. This slim margin has prompted the Commanders to consider their options carefully.

While Chase Young undoubtedly possesses immense talent, his injury history has raised concerns about his long-term durability, leading the Commanders to refrain from picking up his fifth-year option. This decision has sparked discussions within the organization about the possibility of trading away Young. On the other hand, Montez Sweat, another formidable edge rusher, may not match Young’s level of talent, but he lacks the injury concerns and could be a more attractive trade prospect for potential suitors.

As the clock ticks closer to the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, all eyes are on Washington to see how they will navigate this pivotal moment. It’s highly anticipated that they will lean towards being sellers, given their current position, though they are still technically in playoff contention. The Commanders’ defensive line is a noteworthy factor in this equation, boasting four former first-round picks, demonstrating the potential assets they possess in the trade market.

The trade deadline in the NFL is always filled with suspense and anticipation, and Washington’s decisions regarding Chase Young, Montez Sweat, and their roster as a whole will undoubtedly shape their future. Will they choose to part ways with one of their prized edge rushers, or will they hold onto their talent in hopes of a playoff run? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the NFL trade deadline has the potential to redefine the Commanders’ season and future aspirations.

